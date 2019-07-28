Waverton Investment Management LTD Increased By $1.54 Million Its Honeywell International Com Us$1.00 (HON) Position; H&E Equipment Services (HEES) Shorts Raised By 1.3%

Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased Honeywell International Inc Com Us$1.00 (HON) stake by 1.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Waverton Investment Management Ltd acquired 9,721 shares as Honeywell International Inc Com Us$1.00 (HON)’s stock rose 11.82%. The Waverton Investment Management Ltd holds 587,247 shares with $93.33M value, up from 577,526 last quarter. Honeywell International Inc Com Us$1.00 now has $124.91 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $173.61. About 1.75M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 09/03/2018 – Intellicheck and Honeywell Settle All Pending Patent Matters; 16/04/2018 – Bombardier’s Singapore Service Centre Completes its First Ka-band High-speed Internet Installation on In-service Global 6000 Aircraft; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q EPS $1.80; 07/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco studying chem plant addition at Port Arthur refinery; 24/04/2018 – CPSC: HONEYWELL RECALLS HARD HATS DUE TO RISK OF HEAD INJURY; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.85-EPS $8.05; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 01/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Honeywell 1Q Earnings Headlines; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – IN QTR, ORGANIC SALES GREW 5 PERCENT, DRIVEN BY STRONG DEMAND FOR ORIGINAL EQUIPMENT FOR COMMERCIAL AVIATION; 23/05/2018 – Honeywell Control Room Technology Transforms Efficiency Of Riikinvoima Oy Waste-To-Energy Plant

H&E Equipment Services Inc (NASDAQ:HEES) had an increase of 1.3% in short interest. HEES’s SI was 1.20 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 1.3% from 1.18 million shares previously. With 176,500 avg volume, 7 days are for H&E Equipment Services Inc (NASDAQ:HEES)’s short sellers to cover HEES’s short positions. The SI to H&E Equipment Services Inc’s float is 3.82%. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $30.06. About 706,460 shares traded or 215.71% up from the average. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) has declined 23.26% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HEES News: 16/05/2018 – H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES INC HEES.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.275/SHR; 03/04/2018 – H&E Equipment Services Completes Acquisition Of Rental Inc.; Will Expand Presence In Alabama, Florida And Western Georgia; 06/04/2018 – FUTURE FOOD T H E O F; 26/04/2018 – H&E Equipment Services 1Q EPS 26c; 02/05/2018 – VEI – VEIDEKKE BUYS HANDE AS I OSLO; 16/05/2018 – JIANGSU BROADCASTING CABLE INFORMATION 600959.SS SAYS BOARD ELECTS GU HANDE AS CHAIRMAN; 02/05/2018 – VEI – VEIDEKKE BUYS HANDE AS OF OSLO; 19/04/2018 – DJ H&E Equipment Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HEES); 04/05/2018 – Kraft Heinz CEO Bernardo Hees said Warren Buffett stepping down from its board hasn’t “really changed anything.”; 05/04/2018 – H&E Equipment Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $783,951 activity. The insider Deily Linnet F sold 4,234 shares worth $629,808. Paz George sold 1,035 shares worth $154,143.

Among 3 analysts covering Honeywell Int`l (NYSE:HON), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Honeywell Int`l has $18800 highest and $183 lowest target. $187.33’s average target is 7.90% above currents $173.61 stock price. Honeywell Int`l had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) rating on Friday, July 19. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $18700 target. The company was maintained on Friday, July 19 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) rating on Monday, April 22. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $183 target. The company was maintained on Friday, July 19 by Credit Suisse. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of HON in report on Tuesday, July 9 with “Overweight” rating.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Honeywell Rocketed 32% in the First Half – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Honeywell Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings, Cuts Guidance – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Honeywell Kicks Off Industrial Earnings Season With a Mixed Outlook – Motley Fool” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: IBM, HON, PM, MS, BAC – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Waverton Investment Management Ltd decreased At&T Inc Com Us$1.00 (NYSE:T) stake by 32,440 shares to 1.46 million valued at $45.71 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Ads Rep 5 Ord Tw$10 (NYSE:TSM) stake by 16,504 shares and now owns 19,307 shares. Visa Inc Com Stock Us$0.0001 (NYSE:V) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. H&E Equipment Services had 6 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by UBS on Friday, March 8.

