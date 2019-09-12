Waverton Investment Management LTD Increased American Tower Com Us$0.01 (AMT) Holding by $5.70 Million; Howard Hughes (HHC) Market Value Rose While New South Capital Management Raised Its Stake

New South Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 9.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc bought 84,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The institutional investor held 934,432 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $115.72 million, up from 849,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $133.18. About 54,801 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500. Some Historical HHC News: 14/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Full Artist Lineup For Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 03/05/2018 – Is Howard Hughes 2.0 Running TSLA?; 22/04/2018 – DJ Howard Hughes Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HHC); 15/03/2018 – Howard Hughes at Tour Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 21/03/2018 – Live Nation To Program Concerts For New York City’s Newest Outdoor Venue At The Seaport District; 07/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Lineup For Opening Nights Of Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 01/05/2018 – HOWARD HUGHES 1Q EPS $0.03; 25/04/2018 – The Howard Hughes Corporation® Issues Letter To Shareholders; 09/04/2018 – DAVID R. WEINREB, CEO OF HOWARD HUGHES SELLS SHRS TO SATISFY TA; 01/05/2018 – HOWARD HUGHES 1Q REV. $161.7M, EST. $266.5M (2 EST.)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in American Tower Corporation Com Us$0.01 (AMT) by 6.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought 27,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 455,895 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $93.21M, up from 427,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in American Tower Corporation Com Us$0.01 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.16B market cap company. The stock increased 2.73% or $5.81 during the last trading session, reaching $218.51. About 987,707 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Waverton Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.07 billion and $1.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Gold Trust Shares (GLD) by 12,431 shares to 15,845 shares, valued at $2.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P Global Inc by 2,972 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,827 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc Com Us$1.00 (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold AMT shares while 349 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 394.58 million shares or 1.56% less from 400.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.23% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 22,200 shares. Da Davidson & Company holds 0.04% or 10,099 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Lc reported 5,727 shares stake. Great Lakes Advsr Lc invested in 0.1% or 22,446 shares. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Co reported 320,243 shares stake. Arrow has 0.07% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Argent Com invested in 0.09% or 4,516 shares. Capital Growth Mngmt Lp reported 175,000 shares. Schmidt P J Invest Management, Wisconsin-based fund reported 15,165 shares. Bath Savings Trust Communication has 61,885 shares for 2.52% of their portfolio. Massachusetts Financial Svcs Ma reported 5.67M shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt stated it has 302,897 shares. North American Management holds 2.42% or 74,441 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv has invested 0.01% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Morgan Stanley reported 0.19% stake.

