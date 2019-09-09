Waverton Investment Management LTD Holds Stake in Alibaba Group Holdings LTD Sponsored Adr (BABA); As Progressive Co Ohio (PGR) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Rowland & Company Investment Counsel Cut Its Stake

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Progressive Co Ohio (PGR) by 1.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel sold 2,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 150,511 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.85 billion, down from 153,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel who had been investing in Progressive Co Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $77.39. About 2.51 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 14/03/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports February 2018 Results; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.22; 16/05/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports April 2018 Results; 03/05/2018 – Progressive Offers Reporters Updated Newsroom; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.54B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $7.97B; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. COMBINED RATIO 87.8% :PGR US; 18/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROGRESSIVE’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Rev $7.43B; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3,226.9 MLN VS $2,704.0 MLN

Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd Sponsored Adr (BABA) by 27.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought 8,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 39,450 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.20 million, up from 30,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $455.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $176.69. About 8.30 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 31/05/2018 – ALIBABA-BACKED WEWORK RIVAL IS SAID TO SEEK NEW FUNDING ROUND; 10/04/2018 – China’s Ant ups fundraising target, valuation seen rising to $150 bln; 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q-End Mobile MAUs on China Retail Marketplaces 617M; 09/04/2018 – US News: China’s SenseTime Valued at $4.5 Billion After Alibaba-Led Funding; 21/04/2018 – Earlier this week Alibaba said will make its own chip available for access through its cloud; 25/04/2018 – MAERSK CEO UNCONCERNED AMAZON, ALIBABA TO DISRUPT BOX SHIPPING; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Bets Better Payoff; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba buys out Chinese food delivery app; 26/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser has left as Alibaba’s top US dealmaker

Waverton Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.07B and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Com Us$0.10 (NYSE:VZ) by 20,083 shares to 155,350 shares, valued at $9.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Com Us$0.01 (NYSE:SLB) by 930,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 646,868 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel, which manages about $228.64M and $279.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC) by 58 shares to 66,824 shares, valued at $7.49 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,860 shares, and has risen its stake in Packaging Corp Of Am (NYSE:PKG).

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 EPS, down 17.20% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $744.42 million for 14.88 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.69% negative EPS growth.