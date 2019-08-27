Waverton Investment Management LTD Has Upped Becton Dickinson Com Us$1 (BDX) Holding By $860,793; 0 Analysts Bullish CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI)

Among 2 analysts covering CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. CNH Industrial has $1000 highest and $1000 lowest target. $10’s average target is 7.76% above currents $9.28 stock price. CNH Industrial had 9 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, June 18. See CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) latest ratings:

Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased Becton Dickinson Com Us$1 (BDX) stake by 0.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Waverton Investment Management Ltd acquired 3,457 shares as Becton Dickinson Com Us$1 (BDX)’s stock rose 7.28%. The Waverton Investment Management Ltd holds 484,210 shares with $120.92M value, up from 480,753 last quarter. Becton Dickinson Com Us$1 now has $67.17B valuation. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $248.81. About 713,330 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON SELLING VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE TO APAX PARTNERS; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS MAGELLAN’S LEAD TEST SYSTEMS CAN CONTINUE TO BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES FROM A FINGER OR HEEL STICK; 23/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson (BD) and Company Recalls Vacutainer® EDTA Blood Collection Tubes Due to Chemical Interference with; 19/03/2018 – becton dickinson and company | bd bactec peds plus/f culture vials soyb | K173873 | 03/16/2018 |; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK Lab Use, catalog no. 442828; 27/04/2018 – BD Names Three Executives to Segment Leadership Roles; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Senior Notes ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA – AT FDA’S REQUEST, BD IS CONDUCTING TESTING TO DETERMINE IF LAB TESTS OTHER THAN MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS ARE AFFECTED BY THIURAM INTERFERENCE; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Ultra TouchTM Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x; 23/04/2018 – BD Board Declares Dividends

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Be Cautious About Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) ROE Of 5.1%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BDX Preferred And Common Offer Stable Dividends – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Becton, Dickinson Accelerates Its Growth – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BD sues Stryker over PureWick patents – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Becton, Dickinson Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Becton Dickinson has $290 highest and $25000 lowest target. $271.50’s average target is 9.12% above currents $248.81 stock price. Becton Dickinson had 12 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 19 by Raymond James. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Argus Research. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Friday, June 21.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt invested in 924,632 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Dnb Asset Mngmt As reported 28,398 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Motco reported 222 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 430,332 are owned by Wellington Mngmt Gp Limited Liability Partnership. Moreover, Stifel has 0.5% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Cim Investment Mangement reported 0.25% stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 0.18% or 14,200 shares. Comerica Bancorp invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, Colorado-based fund reported 222,649 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie holds 0.33% or 68,254 shares in its portfolio. Asset One, a Japan-based fund reported 136,512 shares. Conning Incorporated accumulated 0.05% or 6,762 shares. Scholtz & Co Limited invested in 1,026 shares. Community Commercial Bank Na holds 0.23% or 4,546 shares in its portfolio. Richard C Young Communications Ltd has 1,342 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company has market cap of $12.54 billion. It also offers specialty vehicles for firefighting, defense, and other uses; engines, transmissions, and axles for its vehicles. It has a 10.96 P/E ratio. The Agricultural Equipment segment provides farm machinery and implements, including two-wheel and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment.