Waverton Investment Management LTD Has Trimmed British American Tobacco Ord 25P Adr (BTI) Holding By $964,976; Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund (GDO)’s Sentiment Is 1

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc (GDO) investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.17, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 15 active investment managers started new or increased stock positions, while 15 sold and reduced their equity positions in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 3.98 million shares, down from 4.14 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 10 Increased: 11 New Position: 4.

Waverton Investment Management Ltd decreased British American Tobacco Ord 25P Adr (BTI) stake by 5.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Waverton Investment Management Ltd sold 23,536 shares as British American Tobacco Ord 25P Adr (BTI)’s stock rose 4.16%. The Waverton Investment Management Ltd holds 405,695 shares with $16.93M value, down from 429,231 last quarter. British American Tobacco Ord 25P Adr now has $86.77 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $37.75. About 1.95 million shares traded or 8.73% up from the average. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSEMKT:BTI) has declined 27.12% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.55% the S&P500. Some Historical BTI News: 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – GROUP REMAINS ON TRACK FOR ANOTHER GOOD YEAR OF EARNINGS GROWTH; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD BATO.KL – DECLARES FIRST INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 33 SEN PER SHARE FOR FY ENDING DEC 31, 2018; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO – MAINLY DUE TO VOLUME SHIPMENT PHASING, PRICING IN SOME MARKETS, INCLUDING GCC AND RUSSIA, PROFIT GROWTH EXPECTED TO BE SKEWED TO H2; 09/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on US Ecology, MDC Partners, British American Tobacco p.l.c, TRI Pointe Group, Cresud; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – LOOKING FORWARD INTO 2018, FOREIGN CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES ARE A HEADWIND FOR BUSINESS THIS YEAR; 29/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Pakistan diluted proposed tobacco health warnings after Philip Morris, BAT lobbying; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms British American Tobacco at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable

Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased Salesforce.Com Inc Com Us$0.001 (NYSE:CRM) stake by 6,087 shares to 626,761 valued at $99.26 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Becton Dickinson Com Us$1 (NYSE:BDX) stake by 3,457 shares and now owns 484,210 shares. Honeywell International Inc Com Us$1.00 (NYSE:HON) was raised too.

More notable recent British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “More e-cigarette gloom as BAT cuts forecast – Seeking Alpha” on October 16, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets This Week – Seeking Alpha” published on May 18, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is 22nd Century Group, Inc. a Buy? – Motley Fool” on August 21, 2018. More interesting news about British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Calling Up Animal Spirits – Seeking Alpha” published on September 22, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tracking David Winters’ Wintergreen Advisers Portfolio – Q2 2018 Update – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 01, 2018.

The stock increased 1.06% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $17.24. About 38,480 shares traded or 21.32% up from the average. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (GDO) has risen 0.71% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.72% the S&P500.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The company has market cap of $257.57 million. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. It currently has negative earnings. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Fca Corp Tx holds 1.64% of its portfolio in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. for 256,040 shares. 1607 Capital Partners Llc owns 284,052 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rivernorth Capital Management Llc has 0.23% invested in the company for 211,119 shares. The New York-based Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc has invested 0.14% in the stock. Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc., a Texas-based fund reported 46,587 shares.

More notable recent Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Legg mason partners fund advisor funds goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” on May 22, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Certain Closed-End Funds Advised by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announce Appointment of New Director and Retirements – Business Wire” published on January 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Term CEF Ladder #5: Corporate Bond Closed-End Fund Potpourri – Seeking Alpha” on May 10, 2018. More interesting news about Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MFS Intermediate Income Trust: A Fairly Low Duration, Unleveraged Investment Grade CEF – Seeking Alpha” published on March 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Make 7.9% Income With Lower Risk With Investment Grade Bond CEFs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 07, 2016.