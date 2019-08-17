Waverton Investment Management LTD Has Raised Its Becton Dickinson Com Us$1 (BDX) Holding; Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR) Had 1 Bullish Analysts

Among 3 analysts covering Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Inter Parfums has $84 highest and $79 lowest target. $81.67’s average target is 23.87% above currents $65.93 stock price. Inter Parfums had 6 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. Raymond James maintained Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) on Tuesday, March 5 with “Outperform” rating. DA Davidson downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $84 target in Tuesday, March 5 report. See Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) latest ratings:

Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased Becton Dickinson Com Us$1 (BDX) stake by 0.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Waverton Investment Management Ltd acquired 3,457 shares as Becton Dickinson Com Us$1 (BDX)’s stock rose 7.28%. The Waverton Investment Management Ltd holds 484,210 shares with $120.92 million value, up from 480,753 last quarter. Becton Dickinson Com Us$1 now has $67.04B valuation. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $248.33. About 784,498 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.8 x 19 mm x 305 mm 21G x ® x 12 Catalog; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS MAGELLAN’S LEAD TEST SYSTEMS CAN CONTINUE TO BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES FROM A FINGER OR HEEL STICK; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Patrick Kaltenbach President of Life Sciences Segment; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates lnstructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – BD TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL TO FUNDS MANAGED BY APAX PARTNERS; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Tan Top Tube; Catalog Number: 367855 (UDI: 50382903678551); 27/04/2018 – BD Names Three Executives to Segment Leadership Roles; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Rev Growth View to 31%-31.5%; 09/03/2018 FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- Difco” Agar Noble, 500g bottle Noble Agar is a solidifying agent that is essentially free of; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BECAME AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST RESULTS FROM MAGELLAN DIAGNOSTICS LEADCARE TESTING SYSTEMS

Inter Parfums, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company has market cap of $2.07 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It has a 35.64 P/E ratio. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Balmain, Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, S.T.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold Inter Parfums, Inc. shares while 54 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 16.40 million shares or 4.27% less from 17.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal And General Gru Plc reported 44,740 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mitsubishi Ufj And Bk invested 0% in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR). Nicholas Invest Ltd Partnership owns 0.18% invested in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) for 26,532 shares. Kbc Gru Nv, Belgium-based fund reported 18,615 shares. Prudential Financial holds 0% or 29,892 shares in its portfolio. Bluemountain Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 3,127 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Geode Capital Mgmt Llc accumulated 0% or 232,817 shares. Nomura Inc stated it has 0% in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR). Ny State Teachers Retirement System has 7,675 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc holds 0.01% in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) or 1.92M shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md accumulated 0% or 4,185 shares. Envestnet Asset Management holds 18,099 shares. Moody Bank Trust Division reported 0% in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR). Moreover, Cap Impact Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.86% invested in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) for 29,625 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Co reported 14,460 shares stake.

Waverton Investment Management Ltd decreased Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 143,580 shares to 454,513 valued at $86.34M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shs Etf stake by 5,490 shares and now owns 41,405 shares. Biogen Inc Com Us$0.0005 (NASDAQ:BIIB) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md has 1.25% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Reilly Finance Advsr Ltd Liability Co, California-based fund reported 790 shares. Amer Asset Mgmt accumulated 952 shares. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc reported 0% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 222,649 shares. Natl Pension Service owns 268,029 shares. Ci Invs Inc invested 1.04% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Bowen Hanes & has 13,558 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Toth Advisory owns 24,227 shares or 1.42% of their US portfolio. Curbstone Fincl Mngmt holds 0.17% or 2,520 shares in its portfolio. Estabrook Cap Mgmt accumulated 1,965 shares. Old Second Retail Bank Of Aurora reported 17 shares. Beach Invest Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.14% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mngmt, a -based fund reported 43,436 shares. Smith Moore And has 0.07% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Among 3 analysts covering Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Becton Dickinson has $290 highest and $25000 lowest target. $271.50’s average target is 9.33% above currents $248.33 stock price. Becton Dickinson had 12 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 21 by Argus Research. Barclays Capital maintained Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) rating on Monday, April 15. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $266 target. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Tuesday, March 19.

