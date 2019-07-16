Waverton Investment Management LTD Has Raised Intuit Com Us$0.01 (INTU) Position By $4.82 Million; MVC Capital Has 0.67 Sentiment

MVC Capital Inc (MVC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.24, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 8 investment professionals opened new or increased holdings, while 12 decreased and sold stock positions in MVC Capital Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 7.36 million shares, up from 6.00 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding MVC Capital Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 10 Increased: 2 New Position: 6.

Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased Intuit Inc Com Us$0.01 (INTU) stake by 6.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Waverton Investment Management Ltd acquired 18,471 shares as Intuit Inc Com Us$0.01 (INTU)’s stock rose 6.37%. The Waverton Investment Management Ltd holds 287,787 shares with $75.23M value, up from 269,316 last quarter. Intuit Inc Com Us$0.01 now has $73.25B valuation. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $282.55. About 633,330 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 26.25% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – Intuit Third Quarter Revenue Growth Tops 15 Percent; Company Raises Full-Year Guidance; 18/04/2018 – Intuit and Just Energy Launch a Corporate Renewable Energy Program for Texas Residents; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Adj EPS 22c-Adj EPS 24c; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT 3Q ADJ EPS $4.82, EST. $4.67; 06/04/2018 – Intuit Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $4.50 TO $4.52; 16/05/2018 – Case: Negligence and Aiding and Abetting Claims Against Intuit Dismissed (N.D. Cal.) (IRC §7206); 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 REVENUE OF $5.915 BLN TO $5.935 BLN, GROWTH OF 14 TO 15 PERCENT; 27/03/2018 – INTUIT SR UNSECURED RTG RAISED TO A3 FROM Baa1 BY MOODY’S; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6 PERCENT INCREASE IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS: RAISES FULL-YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE RANGE

Since January 1, 0001, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $127,718 activity.

The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.36. About 25,613 shares traded or 60.63% up from the average. MVC Capital, Inc. (MVC) has declined 11.12% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.55% the S&P500. Some Historical MVC News: 13/04/2018 – MVC Capital Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 12/03/2018 MVC CAPITAL INC – NAV INCREASED TO $13.42 PER SHARE AS OF JANUARY 31, 2018, COMPARED TO $13.24 PER SHARE AS OF OCTOBER 31, 2017; 26/04/2018 – NJ Assembly Dems: Monday – Assembly Budget Committee to Consider Transportation, NJ Transit & MVC Spending; 27/04/2018 – West Family Investments May Hold Talks With MVC Capital on Issues Including Strategy, Use of Cash, Asset Sales, Board Changes and Potential Liquidation; 27/04/2018 – WEST FAMILY INVESTMENTS SAYS MAY HOLD DISCUSSIONS WITH MANAGEMENT TEAM OF MVC CAPITAL TO ADDRESS CHANGES IN COMPOSITION OF MANAGEMENT, BOARD OF CO; 27/04/2018 – WEST FAMILY INVESTMENTS SAYS CONSIDERING AND EVALUATING STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES DESIGNED TO LEAD TO “MAXIMIZATION OF SHAREHOLDER VALUE” IN MVC CAPITAL; 27/04/2018 – WEST FAMILY INVESTMENTS SAYS MAY HOLD DISCUSSIONS WITH MVC CAPITAL BOARD TO ADDRESS VIEWS ON LIQUIDATION OF MVC CAPITAL; 27/04/2018 – West Family Investments, Inc., Affiliates Report Stake In MVC Capital; 27/04/2018 – WEST FAMILY INVESTMENTS SAYS MAY HOLD DISCUSSIONS WITH MVC CAPITAL BOARD TO ADDRESS VIEWS ON DISPOSITION OF CERTAIN ASSETS OF MVC CAPITAL; 27/04/2018 – WEST FAMILY INVESTMENTS SAYS MAY HOLD DISCUSSIONS WITH MVC CAPITAL BOARD TO ADDRESS VIEWS ON LIMITING FUTURE INVESTMENT ACTIVITIES OF MVC CAPITAL

MVC Capital, Inc. is a business development firm specializing in equity, acquisition financing, mezzanine financing, management buyouts, leveraged buildups, corporate partnerships, PIPE transactions, going private transactions, private firm recapitalizations, operational turnarounds, and growth and expansion capital transaction financing. The company has market cap of $165.91 million. The firm seeks to invest in mature, small, and middle-market companies. It has a 35.45 P/E ratio. It seeks to invest in companies in the consumer products, business services, industrial manufacturing and services, automotive retailing, energy, food and food service, financial services, insurance, industrial distribution and value-added distribution, medical devices and equipment, specialty chemicals, and security sectors.

Wynnefield Capital Inc holds 6.52% of its portfolio in MVC Capital, Inc. for 1.51 million shares. West Family Investments Inc. owns 1.22 million shares or 2.77% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bulldog Investors Llc has 0.98% invested in the company for 242,311 shares. The Florida-based Cooperman Leon G has invested 0.92% in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc., a Minnesota-based fund reported 793,405 shares.

Waverton Investment Management Ltd decreased S&P Global Inc stake by 9,469 shares to 48,799 valued at $10.28 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Ads Rep 5 Ord Tw$10 (NYSE:TSM) stake by 16,504 shares and now owns 19,307 shares. Verizon Communications Com Us$0.10 (NYSE:VZ) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 12 analysts covering Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Intuit had 22 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold”. On Friday, May 24 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. The stock of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, April 26. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, May 24 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) on Thursday, May 16 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Neutral” on Friday, February 1. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, March 25 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, February 4. The stock of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Citigroup.