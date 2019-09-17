Waverton Investment Management LTD Has Raised American Express Co Com Us$0.20 (AXP) Position; Cypress Capital Group Has Increased By $797,280 Its Costco Wholesale (COST) Stake

Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased American Express Co Com Us$0.20 (AXP) stake by 215.06% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Waverton Investment Management Ltd acquired 45,251 shares as American Express Co Com Us$0.20 (AXP)’s stock rose 6.28%. The Waverton Investment Management Ltd holds 66,292 shares with $8.18 million value, up from 21,041 last quarter. American Express Co Com Us$0.20 now has $98.13B valuation. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $118.28. About 1.20 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.2 PCT AT MARCH END VS 2.2 PCT AT FEB END; 19/03/2018 – American Express: Squeri Succeeded Kenneth Chenault as Chairman, CEO on Feb. 1; 23/03/2018 – TechCrunch: American Express quietly acquired UK fintech startup Cake for $13.3M; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-2 Card Abs; 12/04/2018 – American Express Will Open Eleventh Location of The CENTURION® Lounge at Denver International Airport; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 02/04/2018 – S&P REVISES AMERICAN EXPRESS BANK FSB TO RATING ‘NR’ FROM ‘A-‘; 14/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-4; Presale Issued; 10/05/2018 – Parallel North IP Expands Licensing Business with NEC and American Express Patent Portfolios Owned by Strategic Partner, Dominion Harbor; 13/03/2018 – Buying Goldman, Amex, Selling Altaba, Apple — Barrons.com

Cypress Capital Group increased Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) stake by 37.94% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cypress Capital Group acquired 3,020 shares as Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)’s stock rose 14.09%. The Cypress Capital Group holds 10,979 shares with $2.90 million value, up from 7,959 last quarter. Costco Wholesale Corp now has $127.84B valuation. The stock increased 0.69% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $290.69. About 957,089 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 23/03/2018 – There is ‘no truth’ to Target-Kroger merger report, source tells CNBC; 07/03/2018 – Costco Outshines Other Discounters, But Broader Concerns Linger; 06/04/2018 – China trade dispute could slam U.S. retailers; 24/04/2018 – Costco Raises Quarter Dividend to 57c Vs. 50c; 08/05/2018 – Costco 3Q EPS $1.38; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE REPORTS AN BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 57C FROM 50C, EST. 55C; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- APPROVED A QUARTERLY INCREASE FROM 50 TO 57 CENTS PER SHARE, OR $2.28 ON AN ANNUALIZED BASIS PAYABLE MAY 25, 2018; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%, EST. UP 8.80%; 16/05/2018 – As Skin-Baring Season Dawns, SeroVital’s hGH Booster Becomes Easier to Find Through National Costco Distribution

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity. On Monday, April 1 MEISENBACH JOHN W bought $727,935 worth of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 3,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings.

Cypress Capital Group decreased Wal (NYSE:WMT) stake by 5,780 shares to 45,285 valued at $5.00M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) stake by 14,110 shares and now owns 71,928 shares. Ishares (SUB) was reduced too.

Among 12 analysts covering Costco (NASDAQ:COST), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive. Costco has $33500 highest and $23000 lowest target. $288.92’s average target is -0.61% below currents $290.69 stock price. Costco had 23 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Thursday, April 11 with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Oppenheimer. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by Nomura. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, September 6 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, March 22. On Monday, June 3 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. UBS maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) on Monday, September 9 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, April 11, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, May 9. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, April 24.

Among 6 analysts covering American Express (NYSE:AXP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. American Express has $145 highest and $123 lowest target. $137.33’s average target is 16.11% above currents $118.28 stock price. American Express had 13 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $123 target in Monday, April 22 report. Morgan Stanley upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $14000 target in Friday, May 3 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, July 10. JP Morgan maintained the shares of AXP in report on Monday, July 22 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, July 8. As per Monday, July 22, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. Bank of America initiated it with “Buy” rating and $145 target in Wednesday, June 19 report.

Waverton Investment Management Ltd decreased S&P Global Inc stake by 2,972 shares to 45,827 valued at $10.44M in 2019Q2. It also reduced British American Tobacco Ord 25P Adr (NYSEMKT:BTI) stake by 13,936 shares and now owns 391,759 shares. Verizon Communications Com Us$0.10 (NYSE:VZ) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings.

