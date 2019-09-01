Waverton Investment Management LTD Has Lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Ads Rep 5 Ord Tw$10 (TSM) Stake; Intuit Inc. (INTU) Had 5 Bullish Analysts

Among 9 analysts covering Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Intuit has $31500 highest and $23900 lowest target. $289.44’s average target is 0.37% above currents $288.36 stock price. Intuit had 20 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, August 26. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of INTU in report on Friday, April 12 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, March 6. The company was maintained on Friday, August 23 by Deutsche Bank. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) on Friday, May 24 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, August 23 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, April 26 with “Overweight”. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of INTU in report on Friday, August 23 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, May 24. See Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) latest ratings:

Waverton Investment Management Ltd decreased Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Ads Rep 5 Ord Tw$10 (TSM) stake by 46.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Waverton Investment Management Ltd sold 16,504 shares as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Ads Rep 5 Ord Tw$10 (TSM)’s stock declined 2.72%. The Waverton Investment Management Ltd holds 19,307 shares with $791,000 value, down from 35,811 last quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Ads Rep 5 Ord Tw$10 now has $210.11 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $42.63. About 5.35M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 10/05/2018 – TSMC SAYS APRIL SALES +44.0 PCT ON YEAR; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC TO ANNOUNCE A NEW CLIENT FOR ITS EXYNOS CHIPSETS IN H1 2019 – EXEC; 20/04/2018 – Weak guidance from a top Apple supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and the likely knock-on effect to 3-D sensing technology maker AMS, suggests Apple is not buying components for the iPhone X; 02/05/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC’s Nanjing plant starts shipment of 12-inch wafers to Bitmain; 02/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Alibaba, ArcelorMittal and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trade Actively; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS APRIL SALES T$81.87 BLN (MAR T$103.7 BLN, APR 2017 T$56.9 BLN); 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.06 BLN; 07/03/2018 – Taiwan Semi Accused Of Anti-trust Practices By U.S. Rival: Report — MarketWatch; 26/03/2018 – TSMC AT FULL CAPACITY AS ANDROID CHIP DEMAND RISES: COMM. TIMES; 15/05/2018 – Samsung in talks with ZTE, others to supply mobile processor chips – exec

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold Intuit Inc. shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.27% or 1.22M shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands accumulated 13,500 shares. First Trust Advsrs L P owns 587,273 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Everence Cap Management owns 0.29% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 6,400 shares. Lindsell Train Limited stated it has 11.1% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Hillsdale Inv Mngmt has 0.05% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Ww Asset reported 17,737 shares. 4,400 are held by Daiwa Sb Invests. Carnegie Asset Management Ltd Liability accumulated 975 shares. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of stated it has 0.05% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Co owns 1,030 shares. Salem Investment Counselors holds 0% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 81 shares. Kentucky Retirement holds 0.29% or 11,327 shares. Raymond James Trust Na reported 12,190 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Glynn Cap Management Llc reported 0.24% stake.

The stock increased 0.49% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $288.36. About 783,703 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6 PERCENT INCREASE IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS: RAISES FULL-YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE RANGE; 28/04/2018 – Bill Harris, former CEO of Intuit and founding CEO of PayPal: Bitcoin is the greatest scam in history:; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Science and Tech Adds Intuit, Exits VMware; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6% BOOST IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS:; 15/05/2018 – Lindsell Cuts Kraft Heinz, Buys More Intuit: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Net $1.2B; 17/05/2018 – GLINT WELCOMES SHERRY WHITELEY TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Adj EPS $5.51-Adj EPS $5.53; 25/04/2018 – Intuit Now Expects Full-Year Fiscal 2018 Consumer Group Revenue Growth of 12% to 13%; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Rev $2.93B