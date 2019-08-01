Waverton Investment Management LTD Has Lifted Its Stake in Honeywell International Com Us$1.00 (HON) by $1.54 Million as Stock Value Rose; Dafna Capital Management Has Decreased Its Cymabay Therapeutics (CBAY) Position by $698,100; Shares Declined

Dafna Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) by 16.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc sold 53,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 49.67% . The hedge fund held 278,811 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70M, down from 332,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $424.54M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $6.18. About 476,370 shares traded. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has declined 43.20% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAY News: 18/05/2018 – HISTOINDEX, CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS IN NASH DRUG DEVELOPMENT PACT; 12/04/2018 – Companies that Stand to Benefit from the Biotech Market Bottoming; 15/05/2018 – Vivo Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Cymabay Therapeutics; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – SELADELPAR APPEARS SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; 15/05/2018 – Deerfield Management Buys 2.1% Position in Cymabay Therapeutics; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys 1.2% of Cymabay Therapeutics; 19/04/2018 – DJ CymaBay Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBAY); 03/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics Access Event Scheduled By LifeSci Advisors; 15/03/2018 CymaBay Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 11c; 08/05/2018 – CymaBay Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 32c

Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc Com Us$1.00 (HON) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought 9,721 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 587,247 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.33 million, up from 577,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc Com Us$1.00 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $172.46. About 2.69 million shares traded or 10.03% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 08/04/2018 – Aramco takes step to integrating petrochems into United States’ biggest refinery; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Retire for Personal Reasons; 24/04/2018 – REG-Honeywell Intl: Doc re Form 10-Q; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO EXPECTS 1 OR 2 ACQUISITIONS IN NEXT COUPLE QTRS; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc.: 1st Quarter Results; 09/03/2018 – Honeywell Conference Call Set By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 13; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS IT SUSPECTS THE SCOPE OF IMPACTED PRODUCTS AND TARIFFS IS LIKELY TO CHANGE AS THE U.S. AND CHINA INTEND TO NEGOTIATE IN THE INTERIM; 30/05/2018 – Romania’s OMV Petrom to Use Honeywell Connected Plant to Improve Reliability of Refinery Operations; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell boosts guidance on strong airline and military demand; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Delivers Outstanding First-Quarter Results Driven By Strong Sales Performance; Raises 2018 Guidance

Waverton Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.07 billion and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corporation Com Us$2.50 (NYSE:UNP) by 6,975 shares to 632,058 shares, valued at $105.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Inc Com Us$0.0005 (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 3,641 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 302,007 shares, and cut its stake in S&P Global Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Da Davidson Com holds 66,630 shares. Confluence Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Community Bancorp Na holds 0.14% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 4,248 shares. Levin Cap Strategies Lp invested in 0.1% or 5,400 shares. Leisure Cap Management invested in 0.19% or 1,442 shares. Srb has invested 0.07% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Wetherby Asset Management Inc has invested 0.27% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Van Strum Towne Inc holds 0.27% or 2,256 shares in its portfolio. Beacon Fin Grp has invested 0.05% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). San Francisco Sentry Grp Incorporated (Ca) has invested 1.22% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Cypress Management Limited Com has invested 0.05% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Needham Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 1.43% or 26,500 shares. Investors Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv, Georgia-based fund reported 2,037 shares. First Citizens Fincl Bank & has invested 0.11% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Btr Capital Mgmt reported 5,095 shares stake.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $783,951 activity. The insider Deily Linnet F sold $629,808.

Analysts await CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.37 EPS, down 23.33% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.3 per share. After $-0.37 actual EPS reported by CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.