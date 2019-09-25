Waverton Investment Management LTD Has Lifted Intuit Com Us$0.01 (INTU) Position; Scout Investments Has Trimmed Healthcare Realty Trust (HR) Holding by $5.23 Million as Share Price Rose

Scout Investments Inc decreased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) by 17.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc sold 168,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.07% . The institutional investor held 803,425 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.16M, down from 972,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $33.41. About 45,983 shares traded. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) has risen 9.93% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.93% the S&P500. Some Historical HR News: 03/05/2018 – Healthcare Realty 1Q FFO 40c/Shr; 02/04/2018 Healthcare Realty Trust Inc.: B. Douglas Whitman II to Serve as SVP, Finance & Treasurer, Effective April 1; 03/05/2018 – HEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST INC QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS PER COMMON SHARE – DILUTED $ 0.40; 01/05/2018 – Healthcare Realty Trust Announces First Quarter Dividend; 02/04/2018 – Healthcare Realty Trust: That Position Has Been Eliminated, Duties Divided Among Existing Officers, Including Whitman; 03/05/2018 – Healthcare Realty 1Q Rev $112.1M; 02/04/2018 – Healthcare Realty Trust Inc.: Whitman Had Served as Executive Vice President, Corporate Finance; 01/05/2018 – Healthcare Realty Declares Dividend of 30c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporate, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HR); 03/05/2018 – Healthcare Realty 1Q EPS 7c

Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Intuit Inc Com Us$0.01 (INTU) by 7.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought 21,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 309,007 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $80.75 million, up from 287,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Intuit Inc Com Us$0.01 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $4.14 during the last trading session, reaching $260.71. About 177,181 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500.

Scout Investments Inc, which manages about $31.17 billion and $5.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chart Industries Inc by 60,182 shares to 112,119 shares, valued at $8.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medpace Holdings Inc. by 45,592 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,217 shares, and has risen its stake in Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold HR shares while 55 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 122.43 million shares or 2.92% more from 118.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Daiwa Securities Group stated it has 22,200 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Presima Inc holds 0.26% or 51,200 shares. Voya Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 49,714 shares. Amica Mutual Insur has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR). Gateway Advisers Llc holds 0.1% in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) or 351,242 shares. 94,481 are held by Westpac Bk. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) for 15,578 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 15,687 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Profund Advisors Lc has invested 0.03% in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR). Reilly Advisors Ltd Liability Company reported 200 shares. Citigroup Inc invested 0% in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR). Amalgamated Fincl Bank, New York-based fund reported 20,148 shares. Vanguard Gru, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 18.81 million shares. Stifel Corporation has invested 0% in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR). Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 174,386 shares.

Analysts await Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.39 per share. HR’s profit will be $50.40 million for 21.42 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.50% negative EPS growth.

