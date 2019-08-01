Waverton Investment Management LTD Has Lifted Honeywell International Com Us$1.00 (HON) Position by $1.54 Million; Emerson Elec Co (Put) (EMR) Shareholder Highbridge Capital Management Decreased Its Position by $6.49 Million

Highbridge Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (Put) (EMR) by 81.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc sold 95,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The hedge fund held 21,700 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49 million, down from 117,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.22% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $62.79. About 2.60M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric to Buy Textron’s Tools, Test Equipment Unit for $810M; 23/04/2018 – Emerson Adds Support for the Google Assistant to Award-Winning Sensi Smart Thermostat Platform; 15/03/2018 – EMERSON FEB. TRAILING 3-MONTH AVERAGE ORDERS UP 10%; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019; 18/04/2018 – Textron profit surges as corporate America buys more business jets; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Artesyn Embedded Technologies, Inc. CFR to B3, outlook stable; 18/04/2018 – Textron to sell tools business to Emerson Electric; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/04/2018 – Global Gas Analyzer Market Forecast to 2023 with ABB Group, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Figaro Engineering, and Thermo Fishers Scientific Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs SIPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 05/15/2018

Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc Com Us$1.00 (HON) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought 9,721 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 587,247 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.33M, up from 577,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc Com Us$1.00 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $170.46. About 1.36 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – SEES 2018 SALES $42.7 BLN – $43.5 BLN; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.95, EST. $1.90; 19/04/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN PUNE; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS SAYS CO APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF AMIT KUMAR TANTIA AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Delivers Outstanding First-Quarter Results Driven By Strong Sales Performance; Raises 2018 Guidance; 21/05/2018 – Honeywell at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Honeywell Inaugurates Its First Asian Industrial Cyber Security Center In Singapore; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK INC – CO & HONEYWELL CONFIDENTIALLY SETTLED ALL PENDING PATENT RELATED MATTERS BETWEEN THEM IN BOTH FEDERAL COURT AND AT THE PTAB; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Operating Cash Flow $1.1; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – HOMES BUSINESS ON TRACK TO SPIN LATER THIS YEAR INTO A STANDALONE, PUBLICLY TRADED COMPANY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Merchants reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Accredited accumulated 12,256 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc holds 18,404 shares. First Financial Bank Of Hutchinson has 3,827 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.15% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Gateway Advisers Limited Company has invested 0.26% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Ledyard Bankshares accumulated 76,455 shares or 0.69% of the stock. Middleton & Co Ma reported 3,125 shares. Eaton Vance has 0.43% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 2.71 million shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag has invested 0.16% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Proffitt And Goodson invested in 0.22% or 13,006 shares. Aviva Public Limited Com holds 232,497 shares. Fdx Advisors accumulated 5,059 shares. Portland Glob Limited Liability Co invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Mcdaniel Terry & reported 266,797 shares.

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 6.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.88 per share. EMR’s profit will be $578.13M for 16.70 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.90% EPS growth.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc, which manages about $32.39 billion and $3.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Range Res Corp (NYSE:RRC) by 29,228 shares to 69,228 shares, valued at $778,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Green Plains Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 1.03M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.70M shares, and has risen its stake in Intelsat S A (NYSE:I).

Waverton Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.07 billion and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com Us$0.05 (NYSE:PFE) by 19,678 shares to 126,556 shares, valued at $5.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corporation Com Us$2.50 (NYSE:UNP) by 6,975 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 632,058 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc Com Stock Us$0.0001 (NYSE:V).

