Waverton Investment Management LTD Has Decreased Stake in British American Tobacco Ord 25P Adr (BTI) by $964,976; Franklin Resources Has Decreased Dover (DOV) Holding by $81.96 Million; Share Value Rose

Franklin Resources Inc decreased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 17.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc sold 881,337 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.14M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $388.40M, down from 5.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $99.51. About 186,869 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 23.74% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.31% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 26/03/2018 – Rep. Shea-Porter: Shea-Porter Statement on Suspicious Letter Delivered to Dover Office; 03/04/2018 – DOVER SEES 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE ABOUT 24%; 18/04/2018 – DOVER BOARD OKS SPIN-OFF OF APERGY; 18/04/2018 – Dover Board of Directors Approves Spinoff of Apergy; 27/03/2018 – Del Dept Health: Registration Open for Annual Volunteer Delaware Conference on April 30 in Dover; 20/03/2018 – Dover Corp Names Richard J. Tobin CEO, Presiden; 26/03/2018 – REG-Dover Corporation: Dover Announces Apergy Investor Day and Filing of Form 10 Registration Statement for Planned Spin-off; 26/03/2018 – Delaware AG: DigiGirlz Returns to Wilmington University’s Dover Campus, May 8, 2018; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 1Q Net $131.4M; 09/05/2018 – DOVER CORP – DOVER WILL RECEIVE A ONE-TIME CASH PAYMENT OF $700 MLN FROM APERGY IN CONNECTION WITH COMPLETION OF SPIN-OFF

Waverton Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in British American Tobacco Ord 25P Adr (BTI) by 5.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waverton Investment Management Ltd sold 23,536 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 405,695 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.93 million, down from 429,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in British American Tobacco Ord 25P Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $36.62. About 962,811 shares traded. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSEMKT:BTI) has declined 27.12% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.55% the S&P500. Some Historical BTI News: 16/03/2018 – Japan Tobacco and its peers â€” Philip Morris International , British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands â€” are grappling with slowing sales as more people give up smoking; 15/03/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO TO COMMIT TO TRANSFORMING TOBACCO; 09/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on US Ecology, MDC Partners, British American Tobacco p.l.c, TRI Pointe Group, Cresud; 29/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Pakistan diluted proposed tobacco health warnings after Philip Morris, BAT lobbying; 15/03/2018 – British American Tobacco Underlines Commitment to Transforming Tobacco in Latest Group Reports; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms British American Tobacco at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – LOOKING FORWARD INTO 2018, FOREIGN CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES ARE A HEADWIND FOR BUSINESS THIS YEAR; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO – MAINLY DUE TO VOLUME SHIPMENT PHASING, PRICING IN SOME MARKETS, INCLUDING GCC AND RUSSIA, PROFIT GROWTH EXPECTED TO BE SKEWED TO H2; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD – YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 748.4 MLN RGT, NET PROFIT 114.2 MLN RGT; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD BATO.KL – DECLARES FIRST INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 33 SEN PER SHARE FOR FY ENDING DEC 31, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold DOV shares while 174 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 121.09 million shares or 1.31% less from 122.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miller Invest Management Limited Partnership invested in 0.44% or 17,670 shares. First Republic Investment Mngmt reported 14,676 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc holds 631,772 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 0.14% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.05% or 2.05 million shares in its portfolio. Hartford Investment has 0.05% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 18,292 shares. Hgk Asset Mgmt Incorporated, New Jersey-based fund reported 65,203 shares. Korea Inv invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Swiss Bank & Trust stated it has 488,517 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. North Star Inv Mgmt owns 226 shares. Td Asset Management holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 108,303 shares. Nordea Investment has invested 0% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Massachusetts-based Btim Corp has invested 0.01% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Jefferies Grp Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 10,981 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Washington Tru Financial Bank holds 1,104 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 1.03 million shares to 2.25 million shares, valued at $119.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 56,589 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,125 shares, and has risen its stake in Block H & R Inc (NYSE:HRB).

Analysts await Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.55 EPS, up 19.23% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.3 per share. DOV’s profit will be $225.26 million for 16.05 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by Dover Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $3.26 million activity. $196,713 worth of stock was sold by Kosinski Anthony K on Wednesday, February 13. 13,102 shares were sold by Spurgeon William, worth $1.14M. Kloosterboer Jay L sold $1.08 million worth of stock.

Waverton Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.07 billion and $1.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp Com Us$1.00 (NYSE:LMT) by 54,705 shares to 91,107 shares, valued at $27.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 48,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 788,863 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Chase Com Us$1 (Us Quote) (NYSE:JPM).