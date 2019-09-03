Waverton Investment Management LTD Has Decreased Schlumberger Com Us$0.01 (SLB) Stake by $40.00 Million; Stock Price Declined; Winslow Evans & Crocker Has Increased Its American Tower New (AMT) Position by $1.45 Million as Market Value Rose

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc increased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 165.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc bought 7,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 11,848 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34 million, up from 4,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.11% or $7.17 during the last trading session, reaching $237.36. About 1.43M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Waverton Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Schlumberger Com Us$0.01 (SLB) by 58.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waverton Investment Management Ltd sold 930,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 646,868 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.18 million, down from 1.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Schlumberger Com Us$0.01 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $31.85. About 7.38M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SLB.N SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS – CONF CALL; 22/05/2018 – Schlumberger at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD SPEAKS AT CERA WEEK; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS AIMS TO EMERGE FROM CHAPTER 11 BANKRUPTCY AT END-JUNE, EARLY JULY VS PVS PLANS OF EARLY AUGUST; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA AREA REVENUE INCREASED 1% SEQUENTIALLY; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO POTENTIAL LOWER PRODUCTION OF STEP-OUT DRILLING FROM TIER 1 ACREAGE; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: CRUDE-MARKET CRASH HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON COMPANY; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY EPS WAS $0.38

Waverton Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.07B and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc Com Us$0.05 (NYSE:HD) by 77,384 shares to 449,892 shares, valued at $86.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Chase Com Us$1 (Us Quote) (NYSE:JPM) by 16,907 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd Sponsored Adr (NYSE:BABA).

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.04 million for 19.42 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc, which manages about $600.60 million and $352.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 1,816 shares to 930 shares, valued at $294,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 3,294 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56 shares, and cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).