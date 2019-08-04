Waverton Investment Management LTD Has Decreased Schlumberger Com Us$0.01 (SLB) Position; Profile of 3 Analysts Covering Genpact Limited (G)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd decreased Schlumberger Com Us$0.01 (SLB) stake by 58.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Waverton Investment Management Ltd sold 930,320 shares as Schlumberger Com Us$0.01 (SLB)’s stock declined 3.38%. The Waverton Investment Management Ltd holds 646,868 shares with $28.18 million value, down from 1.58M last quarter. Schlumberger Com Us$0.01 now has $51.75 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.83% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $37.42. About 8.53 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS AIMS TO EMERGE FROM CHAPTER 11 BANKRUPTCY AT END-JUNE, EARLY JULY VS PVS PLANS OF EARLY AUGUST; 29/05/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES FRACK MARKET BALANCED IN COMING QUARTERS; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY WOULD LIKE TO EXPAND ITS COOPERATION WITH SCHLUMBERGER, BUT ALSO TALKING TO OTHER MAJOR OIL SERVICE PROVIDERS; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – REMAINS OPTIMISTIC ABOUT OUTLOOK FOR SUSTAINABLE ACTIVITY GROWTH IN CO’S GLOBAL BUSINESS OVER THE COURSE OF 2018 AND INTO 2019; 05/03/2018 YPF: FULL DEVELOPMENT OF SCHLUMBERGER SHALE JV PILOT BY YR END; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 26/04/2018 – BP names Lund to succeed Svanberg as chairman; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS IS CONFIDENT THAT THE OFFSHORE DRILLING RIG MARKET WILL RECOVER WITHIN THE NEXT FIVE YEARS

Among 3 analysts covering Genpact (NYSE:G), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Genpact had 10 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Sunday, March 3 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy” on Wednesday, February 6. See Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) latest ratings:

14/06/2019 Broker: Needham Rating: Buy New Target: $44.0000 Initiates Coverage On

06/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

07/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

29/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

19/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

03/03/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Buy New Target: $36 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Sector Perform Downgrade

06/02/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Buy New Target: $36 Upgrade

Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased Jp Morgan Chase Com Us$1 (Us Quote) (NYSE:JPM) stake by 16,907 shares to 1.00M valued at $101.66 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Honeywell International Inc Com Us$1.00 (NYSE:HON) stake by 9,721 shares and now owns 587,247 shares. Berkshire Hathaway ‘B’ Com Us$0.1667 (BRKB) was raised too.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Have Patience, Schlumberger Is On The Right Track – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Schlumberger Keeps Hope Alive – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schlumberger: Further Weakness Expected – Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schlumberger Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sell Schlumberger Into Earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First City Cap Mngmt reported 7,773 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. San Francisco Sentry Gru (Ca) reported 3,418 shares. Btc Capital Mngmt Inc holds 0.59% or 85,648 shares in its portfolio. Tributary Capital Lc invested in 0.02% or 6,175 shares. Academy Cap Management Tx holds 2.14% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 212,173 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has 0.06% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Prudential Fin Incorporated holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 1.29M shares. Credit Agricole S A invested in 0.17% or 72,512 shares. Bahl & Gaynor invested 0% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Moreover, Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Co has 0.02% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Fayez Sarofim reported 183,840 shares stake. Heritage Investors reported 0.53% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 78 were reported by Barnett. Endurance Wealth Mngmt holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 81,722 shares. Marshall Wace Llp owns 0.17% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 400,700 shares.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.03M for 22.82 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Schlumberger has $55 highest and $4100 lowest target. $49.17’s average target is 31.40% above currents $37.42 stock price. Schlumberger had 12 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, July 22. Jefferies downgraded Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) on Friday, March 15 to “Hold” rating. The stock of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, April 9. As per Friday, June 7, the company rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus.

The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $39.26. About 965,447 shares traded. Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has risen 31.43% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical G News: 17/05/2018 – Times of India: Genpact co may get Hexaware, Mphasis bids; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 17/05/2018 – Genpact Named a Leader in Procurement Services in IDC MarketScape Report; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.93 BLN TO $3.0 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q Rev $688.9M; 27/03/2018 – Genpact Presenting at Conference Apr 9; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.73, REV VIEW $2.97 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Sees FY Rev $2.93B-$3B; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.72 TO $1.76, EST. $1.73; 27/03/2018 – ENERGOUS CORP – COMPANY ALSO ADDS TWO ADDITIONAL NEW BOARD MEMBERS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold Genpact Limited shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 164.79 million shares or 0.88% less from 166.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Teachers Retirement System has 0% invested in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) for 13,904 shares. State Bank Of New York Mellon holds 448,844 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cooke & Bieler Lp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 269,774 shares. Vanguard holds 0.02% or 13.67 million shares in its portfolio. Endowment L P holds 581,750 shares. Sterling Capital Lc reported 42,943 shares. Marathon Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.55% invested in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) for 1.17 million shares. Reilly Financial Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) for 1,500 shares. Blair William & Co Il owns 0.01% invested in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) for 61,572 shares. 481,016 were accumulated by Loomis Sayles & L P. Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership accumulated 1.44M shares. Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 46,485 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cap Guardian Trust holds 108,725 shares. Fifth Third Financial Bank has invested 0% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G).