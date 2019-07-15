Waverton Investment Management LTD Has Decreased Marsh & Mclennan Cos Com Us$1.00 (MMC) Holding by $869,550; Shares Rose; Aon Plc (AON) Holder Foyston Gordon & Payne Lifted Its Position

Waverton Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc Com Us$1.00 (MMC) by 2.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waverton Investment Management Ltd sold 9,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 441,875 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.49 million, down from 451,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc Com Us$1.00 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $102.83. About 395,883 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 16.78% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 13/03/2018 – Marsh Bellofram Announces New BelGAS CP Division; 14/05/2018 – Mercer and Marsh Los Angeles Office Moves to US Bank Tower; 27/03/2018 – MITSUBISHI MOTORS TO RAISE STAKE IN MMC DIAMOND FINANCE; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Profit Rises; Operating Companies See Revenue Growth; 16/04/2018 – MARSH – MARSH’S NEW BLOCKCHAIN NETWORK IS EXPECTED TO GO INTO PRODUCTION LATER IN 2018; 12/03/2018 – Council, Mercer Study Highlights Companies’ Best, Brightest Ideas; 11/05/2018 – YellowAdvertiser: EXCLUSIVE: ‘Just comply? They probably said that to Rosa Parks as well’ – Inside Terry Marsh’s latest trial -; 17/05/2018 – YellowAdvertiser: EXCLUSIVE: Basildon ex-boxing champ Terry Marsh files appeal papers over conviction for assaulting election; 19/04/2018 – MMC CORPORATION BHD MMCB.KL – UNIT GETS CONTRACT FOR WORKS WORTH 138.0 MLN RGT FROM FROM MINISTRY OF DEFENCE MALAYSIA; 07/03/2018 – PLUG POWER CEO ANDREW MARSH SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 2.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc bought 3,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 126,304 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.56M, up from 122,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $197.55. About 291,140 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 24.89% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.46% the S&P500.

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc, which manages about $12.34B and $523.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp. (NYSE:BBT) by 21,600 shares to 226,366 shares, valued at $10.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6,806 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 184,941 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp. (NYSE:UNP).

Waverton Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.07 billion and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Tower Corporation Com Us$0.01 (NYSE:AMT) by 384,368 shares to 427,933 shares, valued at $84.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 48,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 788,863 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson Com Us$1 (NYSE:BDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,996 are owned by Moors And Cabot. Comm Financial Bank has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). California-based Tarbox Family Office has invested 0.01% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Bryn Mawr Tru owns 0.02% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 3,464 shares. Opus Gru Lc owns 0.16% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 6,405 shares. Shell Asset Management invested in 103,932 shares. Cwm Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 1,878 shares. Van Eck Associate owns 7,034 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Aqr Cap Mgmt Llc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 476,691 shares. Whittier invested in 0.04% or 13,191 shares. Trexquant Inv Lp invested in 0.14% or 20,253 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 544,670 shares. Azimuth Cap Management Ltd Llc stated it has 0.39% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Ameriprise accumulated 4.98 million shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested 0.05% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $9.10 million activity. Gilbert E Scott also sold $8.09M worth of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) shares.