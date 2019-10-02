Waverton Investment Management LTD Has Decreased Its Holding in Baidu Ads Each Repr 0.10 Ord Class ‘A’ Share (BIDU) by $36.79 Million as Stock Value Declined; Verizon Communications Com (VZ) Market Valuation Declined While Cornercap Investment Counsel Has Lifted Position by $335,445

Waverton Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Baidu Inc Ads Each Repr 0.10 Ord Class ‘A’ Share (BIDU) by 91.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waverton Investment Management Ltd sold 314,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 29,826 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.50M, down from 344,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Baidu Inc Ads Each Repr 0.10 Ord Class ‘A’ Share for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $102.62. About 2.46M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 14/03/2018 – Baidu Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 22; 16/03/2018 – BAIDU – ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SKYWORTH TO DEVELOP FULLY-INTEGRATED IN-HOME ECOSYSTEM POWERED BY ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE; 29/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering of iQIYI, Inc; 21/05/2018 – BAIDU IN PACTS TO DIVEST GLOBAL DU; 21/03/2018 – BAIDU GETS LICENSE FOR AUTONOMOUS DRIVING IN BEIJING: DAILY; 22/03/2018 – BAIDU GETS LICENSES FOR AUTONOMOUS CARS TESTS IN BEIJING; 16/03/2018 – Baidu Plans to Use Proceeds From Notes to Repay Debt and for General Corporate Purpose; 21/05/2018 – BAIDU INC – UPON COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION, GLOBAL DU BUSINESS IS EXPECTED TO BE DECONSOLIDATED FROM BAIDU’S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS; 22/03/2018 – China’s Baidu gets green light for self-driving vehicle tests in Beíjing; 07/03/2018 – ATOMWISE – NEW INVESTORS IN SERIES A FINANCING INCLUDE BAIDU VENTURES, TENCENT, AND DOLBY FAMILY VENTURE VENTURES

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc Com (VZ) by 8.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc bought 5,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 75,229 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.30M, up from 69,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $58.91. About 11.56 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTED SAVINGS FROM TAX REFORM WILL GENERATE A NET $3.5 BLN TO $4 BLN UPLIFT TO CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS IN 2018; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiativ; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verizon Wireless – 03/13/2018 01:49 PM; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL NOTES DUE 2020 OFFERING – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: TOO EARLY TO TELL IF TAX CUTS WILL RAISE SPENDING; 06/03/2018 – Verizon to speak at Deutsche Bank conference March 7; 15/03/2018 – LogMeIn Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Adj EPS $1.17; 25/04/2018 – VERIZON VZ.N : UBS SAYS RISK-REWARD IS SKEWED TO UPSIDE GIVEN IMPROVING WIRELESS FUNDAMENTALS, GROWING FCF, ATTRACTIVE VALUATION; 20/04/2018 – SmugMug Acquires Verizon-owned Flickr — MarketWatch

Analysts await Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, down 48.03% or $1.10 from last year’s $2.29 per share. BIDU’s profit will be $414.76 million for 21.56 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Baidu, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% EPS growth.

Waverton Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.07 billion and $1.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc Com Stock Us$0.0001 (NYSE:V) by 23,811 shares to 720,586 shares, valued at $125.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd Sponsored Adr (NYSE:BABA) by 15,726 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,176 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway ‘B’ Com Us$0.1667 (BRKB).

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $912.27M and $758.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Primoris Svcs Corp Com (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 20,440 shares to 26,705 shares, valued at $559,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 6,218 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,609 shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Svcs (NYSE:FIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Coastline Trust invested in 72,412 shares. Delta Asset Management Ltd Llc Tn reported 85,631 shares stake. Miller Investment Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.51% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Price T Rowe Associate Md has invested 0.29% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs Ltd Llc accumulated 1.26 million shares. Diversified Communications accumulated 16,497 shares. Farmers Natl Bank reported 45,996 shares. Fruth Inv Mgmt holds 16,518 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Merian Investors (Uk) Limited holds 1.25% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 2.15M shares. 263,232 were reported by Estabrook Capital Management. Moreover, Lbmc Invest Ltd has 0.1% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 11,446 shares. Zwj Invest Counsel stated it has 477,241 shares or 2.14% of all its holdings. Cutter Brokerage Inc stated it has 30,738 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. C M Bidwell And Assocs Limited has 0.85% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). First Allied Advisory Serv holds 0.54% or 273,210 shares.