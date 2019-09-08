Waverton Investment Management LTD Has Cut Its Baidu Ads Each Repr 0.10 Ord Class ‘A’ Share (BIDU) Position by $3.36 Million as Share Price Declined; Athena Capital Advisors Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) Lowered by $665,620

Waverton Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Baidu Inc Ads Each Repr 0.10 Ord Class ‘A’ Share (BIDU) by 5.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waverton Investment Management Ltd sold 20,461 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 344,271 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.75M, down from 364,732 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Baidu Inc Ads Each Repr 0.10 Ord Class ‘A’ Share for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $102.59. About 2.60 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC – COMPANY IS PLANNING TO DISPOSE OF A MAJORITY EQUITY STAKE IN BAIDU’S FINANCIAL SERVICE BUSINESS; 19/04/2018 – Baidu Unveils Apollo 2.5, the Newest Upgrade to its Autonomous Driving Open Platform; 22/03/2018 – China’s Baidu gets green light for self-driving vehicle tests in Beíjing; 18/03/2018 – Chinese search giant Baidu’s video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 billion US IPO; 28/03/2018 – Chinese streaming company iQiyi prices IPO at $18/share; 21/03/2018 – Comment: The price of Chinese companies returning to mainland listings; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU – RMB 41.2 BLN RELATED WITH CO’S FINANCIAL SERVICE BUSINESS WERE RECLASSIFIED TO ASSETS, LIABILITIES HELD FOR SALE ON BALANCE SHEET AS OF MARCH 31; 16/03/2018 – Caixin: Quick Take: Baidu Invests in Smart-TV Maker; 21/05/2018 – After Divestiture, Baidu Will Own Approximately 34% of Global DU Business’s Outstanding Shrs; 29/03/2018 – Baidu’s iQiyi CEO Discusses Price Drop After IPO Debut (Video)

Athena Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 52.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc sold 460 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 422 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $611,000, down from 882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $875.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON SHOWING CORTANA, ALEXA WORKING TOGETHER; 20/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€“ Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google â€“ were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 29/03/2018 – Amazon, Despite Lumps From Trump, Buoys Postal Service; 06/04/2018 – EPA Chief’s Job Status | Trump’s New Trade Threat | Trump’s Beef With Amazon; 05/04/2018 – Trump repeated the false claim that the Post is a “lobbyist” for Amazon; 11/05/2018 – CRAYON GROUP HOLDING ASA CRAYON.OL – HAS BEEN APPOINTED BY AMAZON WEB SERVICES AS ONE OF THEIR FIRSTS COMPETENCY MACHINE LEARNING PARTNERS IN EMEA; 05/04/2018 – Trump taking serious look at policy options on Amazon.com; 19/04/2018 – Amazon’s 100 million Prime members will help it become the No. 1 apparel retailer in the US; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: NYSE says trading suspended in AMZN, BKNG, GOOGL, GOOG, ZNWAA for rest of day due to price scale code; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – ON APRIL 27, 2018, COMPANY ESTABLISHED A COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, AAPL – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A Share Buyback Is Coming: Amazon Is A Conviction Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon eyes 10% stake in Indian retailer – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Donâ€™t Be Short-Sighted on Amazon Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why the Earnings Surprise Streak Could Continue for Amazon (AMZN) – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.20 billion for 99.65 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Athena Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.10B and $398.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (AAXJ) by 4,603 shares to 25,770 shares, valued at $2.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 8,643 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,271 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Vance Tx Mng By Wrt Op (NYSE:ETV).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 29,354 were reported by Allstate. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Ltd Liability invested 4.6% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Louisiana State Employees Retirement, a Louisiana-based fund reported 21,800 shares. Sg Americas Ltd reported 72,678 shares stake. Moreover, Reilly Fin Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.25% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,061 shares. Burney stated it has 970 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Vista Cap Prns Incorporated accumulated 804 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Lc reported 604,591 shares. Edgemoor Inv Advsr reported 460 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Benin Management Corporation has invested 1.08% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Samlyn has invested 2.42% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 793 are held by Page Arthur B. Conning Inc reported 9,384 shares. Biltmore Wealth Management Lc invested in 0.35% or 373 shares. Washington Trust Bancorp accumulated 0.47% or 1,665 shares.

More notable recent Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chinese Tech’s Triple Whammy, And Baidu’s Limits For iQIYI – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Baidu, Endo International, and Hilton Grand Vacations Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Baidu (BIDU) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/20/2019: MAXR,BIDU,FN – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Could Solidify or Squelch Alibaba Stock Uptrend – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.