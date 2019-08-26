Waverton Investment Management LTD Has Cut By $859,276 Its Biogen Com Us$0.0005 (BIIB) Stake; Scopus Asset Management LP Has Cut Ferro (FOE) Holding By $19.38 Million

Waverton Investment Management Ltd decreased Biogen Inc Com Us$0.0005 (BIIB) stake by 1.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Waverton Investment Management Ltd sold 3,641 shares as Biogen Inc Com Us$0.0005 (BIIB)’s stock rose 3.63%. The Waverton Investment Management Ltd holds 302,007 shares with $71.39 million value, down from 305,648 last quarter. Biogen Inc Com Us$0.0005 now has $41.66 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.68% or $6.21 during the last trading session, reaching $225.85. About 1.29M shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 20/04/2018 – $BIIB $IONS Interesting slide on antisense and gene therapy being “Complementary”, “Combination / sequential”. Will see if Biogen answer any question re $AVXS; 30/04/2018 – M&G – Episode Growth Exits Biogen; 20/04/2018 – Biogen, Ionis Expect to Close Deal in 2Q; 14/03/2018 – Rydex Biotechnology Cuts Biogen; 23/04/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Avonex Declines: MS; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN TO BUY FROM PFIZER FIRST-IN-CLASS PHASE 2B READY ASSET; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC BIIB.O SAYS LOWER-THAN-EXPECTED U.S. UPTAKE OF SPINRAZA OFFSET BY STRONGER-THAN-ANTICIPATED PERFORMANCE OUTSIDE U.S. – CONF. CALL; 02/05/2018 – As Biogen turns 40, biotech worries the glory days may be over; 29/05/2018 – Biogen at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – Biogen, AbbVie’s Zinbryta, Yanked From Market, Connected To Three U.S. Cases Of Brain Inflammation — MarketWatch

Scopus Asset Management Lp decreased Ferro Corp (FOE) stake by 60.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Scopus Asset Management Lp sold 1.08 million shares as Ferro Corp (FOE)’s stock declined 10.73%. The Scopus Asset Management Lp holds 700,000 shares with $13.25M value, down from 1.78 million last quarter. Ferro Corp now has $825.88 million valuation. The stock decreased 4.45% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $10.08. About 1.80 million shares traded or 169.79% up from the average. Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) has declined 33.38% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FOE News: 21/03/2018 – INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS LTD IMFA.NS SAYS DECLARED AN INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 5 RUPEES PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – FERRO CORP – WILL USE PROCEEDS TO REPAY OUTSTANDING BALANCES ON ITS PRIOR FACILITY; 30/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Ferro Alloys Corp may head towards liquidation – Business Standard; 26/03/2018 – Global Ferro Fluids Market to Reach US$ 73.9 Mn by 2025 – Persistence Market Research; 21/05/2018 – INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS LTD IMFA.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 10 RUPEES PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – FERRO REFINANCES AND EXPANDS CREDIT FACILITY TO OPTIMIZE CAPITAL STRUCTURE; 24/04/2018 – INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS LTD IMFA.NS SAYS AGITATION LED TO CO’S EMPLOYEES BEING UNABLE TO ATTEND DUTY; 17/04/2018 – INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS -GOT DEMAND NOTICES FOR ALLEGED EXCESS MINING IN RESPECT OF SUKINDA AND CHINGUDIPAL CHROMITE MINES FOR 987.7 MLN RUPEES; 12/03/2018 – FERRO SA FROP.WA – SAYS POTENTIAL TAX PAYMENT PLUS INTEREST PAYMENT MAY AFFECT CO’S ABILITY TO PAY DIVIDEND; 27/04/2018 – Ferro Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased Jp Morgan Chase Com Us$1 (Us Quote) (NYSE:JPM) stake by 16,907 shares to 1.00M valued at $101.66 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd Sponsored Adr (NYSE:BABA) stake by 8,540 shares and now owns 39,450 shares. American Tower Corporation Com Us$0.01 (NYSE:AMT) was raised too.

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could The Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Are Investors Undervaluing Biogen (BIIB) Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Better Buy: Biogen vs. Celgene – Nasdaq” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Biogen (BIIB) – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Friday Option Activity: BIIB, BMRN, EL – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $27.21 million activity. $27.21 million worth of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) shares were bought by DENNER ALEXANDER J.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Tru has invested 0.17% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Hilton Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 15 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Westend Advisors Ltd Com has 109,859 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Com holds 0% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) or 12 shares. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Com invested in 0.17% or 167,469 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 963,663 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 6,042 were reported by Ativo Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co. Amer Gp reported 0.08% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Pinnacle Limited accumulated 12,766 shares. Manchester Cap Ltd reported 0.06% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Pitcairn holds 3,447 shares. Spectrum Mngmt Grp owns 51 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blackrock Incorporated owns 16.29 million shares. 150,000 are held by Armistice Lc. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Lc invested in 756 shares.

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $7.89 EPS, up 6.62% or $0.49 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.46B for 7.16 P/E if the $7.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual EPS reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.77% negative EPS growth.

Among 19 analysts covering Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Biogen Inc has $416 highest and $19800 lowest target. $270.84’s average target is 19.92% above currents $225.85 stock price. Biogen Inc had 36 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, May 9 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Mizuho given on Friday, March 22. The stock has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, March 22. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Hold”. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 25 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by Cantor Fitzgerald. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Hold”. Cowen & Co maintained Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) rating on Monday, March 4. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $400 target.

Scopus Asset Management Lp increased Fluor Corp New (Call) (NYSE:FLR) stake by 100,000 shares to 200,000 valued at $7.36M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) stake by 305,000 shares and now owns 406,531 shares. Caterpillar Inc Del (Call) (NYSE:CAT) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold FOE shares while 53 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 83.51 million shares or 6.02% more from 78.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James & owns 19,991 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Howe Rusling reported 306 shares. Punch And Inv Mgmt Inc has 644,836 shares. American Century owns 354,495 shares. Polaris Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 134,035 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 0% or 964 shares. Affinity Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 19,189 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Paloma Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) for 18,644 shares. 115,655 were reported by Argent Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company. 44,035 were reported by White Pine Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company. Blackrock Inc has 12.01M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 72,309 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 19,258 shares. Skyline Asset Management Ltd Partnership reported 710,400 shares stake. State Bank Of America De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE).

Among 2 analysts covering Ferro Corp (NYSE:FOE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ferro Corp has $23 highest and $1600 lowest target. $20’s average target is 98.41% above currents $10.08 stock price. Ferro Corp had 7 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was downgraded by Buckingham Research to “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Wednesday, April 3. On Tuesday, April 2 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The stock of Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 1.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $348,715 activity. On Friday, May 17 SPIZZO ALLEN A bought $38,325 worth of Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) or 2,500 shares. On Thursday, May 9 the insider Thomas Peter T bought $270,640.