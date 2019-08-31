Waverton Investment Management LTD Has Cut British American Tobacco Ord 25P Adr (BTI) Holding by $964,976 as Valuation Declined; As Baidu (BIDU) Shares Declined, First Foundation Advisors Boosted by $1.77 Million Its Stake

First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 431.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Foundation Advisors bought 10,818 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The hedge fund held 13,323 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, up from 2,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Foundation Advisors who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $104.47. About 2.44 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 26/04/2018 – BAIDU – TOTAL ASSETS OF RMB 47.0 BLN, LIABILITIES OF RMB 41.2 BLN RELATED TO FINANCIAL SERVICE BUSINESS RECLASSIFIED, HELD FOR SALE ON BALANCE SHEET AS OF MARCH 31; 29/04/2018 – Baidu: Transactions Are Currently Expected to Close in the 2H of 2018; 19/04/2018 – Baidu Unveils Apollo 2.5, the Newest Upgrade to its Autonomous Driving Open Platform; 18/03/2018 – CHINA GREATWALL TECHNOLOGY GROUP 000066.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH BAIDU ON AREAS INCLUDING ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE, SMART TECHNOLOGY; 28/04/2018 – Robin Li and Melissa Ma Donate RMB 660 Million to Peking University to Fund Tech Research and Innovation; 03/04/2018 – SOKON GETS SHANGHAI EXCHANGE INQUIRY ON PARTNERSHIP WITH BAIDU; 18/05/2018 – Baidu: Qi Lu Will Continue to Serve as Vice Chmn of the Bd of Directors; 26/03/2018 – CHINA CITIC BANK 601998.SS 0998.HK SAYS IT AND BAIDU PLAN TO BOOST THEIR DIRECT BANKING JV’S CAPITAL BY 2.0 BLN YUAN TO 4.0 BLN YUAN; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC – PLANNING TO DISPOSE OF A MAJORITY EQUITY STAKE IN BAIDU’S FINANCIAL SERVICE BUSINESS; 29/05/2018 – FEATURE-In China’s booming tech scene, women battle sexism and conservative values

Waverton Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in British American Tobacco Ord 25P Adr (BTI) by 5.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waverton Investment Management Ltd sold 23,536 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.22% . The institutional investor held 405,695 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.93 million, down from 429,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in British American Tobacco Ord 25P Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $35.1. About 1.07M shares traded. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSEMKT:BTI) has declined 34.70% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical BTI News: 15/03/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO TO COMMIT TO TRANSFORMING TOBACCO; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – GROUP REMAINS ON TRACK FOR ANOTHER GOOD YEAR OF EARNINGS GROWTH; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – BY END OF 2018 OBJECTIVE TO MORE THAN DOUBLE REVENUE FROM NEXT GENERATION PRODUCTS TO SUBSTANTIALLY MORE THAN £1 BLN; 29/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Pakistan diluted proposed tobacco health warnings after Philip Morris, BAT lobbying; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD – QTRLY NET PROFIT 95.9 MLN RGT; 25/04/2018 – BAT plans to further raise investment in next-generation products; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO- IF RATES FX WERE TO STAY AT CURRENT LEVELS, CO TO FACE TRANSLATIONAL FOREX HEADWIND OF 7% ON ORGANIC OPERATING PROFIT; 8% ON EPS

First Foundation Advisors, which manages about $3.20B and $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 112,012 shares to 394,275 shares, valued at $22.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 14,755 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 297,564 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

