Waverton Investment Management LTD Has Boosted Jp Morgan Chase Com Us$1 (Us Quote) (JPM) Stake By $1.71 Million; POWERCELL SWEDEN AB ORDINARY SHARES SWE (PCELF) Shorts Up By 260.5%

Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased Jp Morgan Chase Com Us$1 (Us Quote) (JPM) stake by 1.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Waverton Investment Management Ltd acquired 16,907 shares as Jp Morgan Chase Com Us$1 (Us Quote) (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Waverton Investment Management Ltd holds 1.00M shares with $101.66 million value, up from 987,338 last quarter. Jp Morgan Chase Com Us$1 (Us Quote) now has $343.49 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $109.86. About 9.66M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 28/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Ebrahim Not Surprised by Pullback in Oil Prices (Video); 05/04/2018 – A strategist at J.P. Morgan Private Bank sees positive news ahead for equity investors, despite growing fears in the investment community that major indexes may have topped out; 24/04/2018 – MORGAN ADVANCED MATERIALS PLC MGAMM.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 345P FROM 335P; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SAYS “COMMERCIAL BANKING CONTINUED TO SEE REVENUE GROWTH DRIVEN BY RATES AND GOOD CAPITAL MARKETS FLOWS” IN QTR; 26/04/2018 – Web.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 27/03/2018 – J.P. Morgan predicts the S&P 500 will rise by 13 percent through year-end 2018, citing valuation and improving fundamentals; 20/04/2018 – The platform was built over more than a year using Quorum, a type of open-source blockchain that JPMorgan has developed inhouse; 06/03/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-5; 10/05/2018 – Gannett Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

POWERCELL SWEDEN AB ORDINARY SHARES SWE (OTCMKTS:PCELF) had an increase of 260.5% in short interest. PCELF’s SI was 42,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 260.5% from 11,900 shares previously. With 1,300 avg volume, 33 days are for POWERCELL SWEDEN AB ORDINARY SHARES SWE (OTCMKTS:PCELF)’s short sellers to cover PCELF’s short positions. The stock increased 2.86% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $9. About 350 shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. PowerCell Sweden AB (OTCMKTS:publ) has 0.00% since September 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “JP Morgan: Don’t buy the dip until September – CNBC” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chase Bank ‘forgives’ Canadian credit card debt – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Shares of Citigroup and Other Big Banks Are Down Today – The Motley Fool” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “‘Grow and win’: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon talks strategy in NC – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Multinational bank taps local veteran to lead advance into Triad – Triad Business Journal” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering J P Morgan Chase & (NYSE:JPM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. J P Morgan Chase & has $132 highest and $118 lowest target. $126.67’s average target is 15.30% above currents $109.86 stock price. J P Morgan Chase & had 8 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of JPM in report on Monday, April 15 with “Market Perform” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Monday, April 15.

Waverton Investment Management Ltd decreased Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Ads Rep 5 Ord Tw$10 (NYSE:TSM) stake by 16,504 shares to 19,307 valued at $791,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shs Etf stake by 5,490 shares and now owns 41,405 shares. British American Tobacco Ord 25P Adr (NYSEMKT:BTI) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno has 165,000 shares for 2.76% of their portfolio. Edgar Lomax Va stated it has 385,297 shares or 2.67% of all its holdings. Benin Mngmt Corp has 15,367 shares. Leisure Cap Mngmt invested in 20,429 shares. Condor Capital holds 0.24% or 14,805 shares. First Natl owns 176,723 shares. Asset Management One Co holds 0.92% or 1.68M shares. Syntal Prtn Limited Liability Corp reported 9,207 shares. M Kraus & Comm holds 0.34% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 5,736 shares. Kentucky Retirement reported 1.4% stake. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 81,513 shares. Axa invested 0.45% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Legal & General Grp Inc Public Limited accumulated 19.48 million shares. 35 were reported by C M Bidwell And Assocs. Northeast Financial Consultants reported 188,934 shares stake.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity. HOBSON MELLODY L also bought $2.00M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares.