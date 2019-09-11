Waverton Investment Management LTD Has Boosted Its Lockheed Martin Com Us$1.00 (LMT) Position by $16.41 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Janney Montgomery Scott Has Upped Chevron (CVX) Holding

Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp Com Us$1.00 (LMT) by 150.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought 54,705 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 91,107 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.35 million, up from 36,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp Com Us$1.00 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $381.32. About 1.23M shares traded or 14.21% up from the average. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 06/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Visits Lockheed Martin’s Silicon Valley Site; 02/05/2018 – LMT/@IAFF574: C130 down on 21 avoid the area. Area is shit down further notice; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Sees Higher Sales as F-35 Sidesteps Fight With Pentagon; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Revises Lockheed Martin’s Outlook to Positive; Affirms Ratings; 08/03/2018 – MBDA DEUTSCHLAND, LOCKHEED MARTIN REPORT NEW JV FOR TLVS; 16/03/2018 – German defence ministry seeks continuity with new procurement chief; 28/03/2018 – U.S. weapons maker Raytheon eyes deal with Poland on more Patriot systems; 31/03/2018 – German Tornado jet may be unsuitable for NATO missions – report; 30/05/2018 – LMT APPLYING TAX SAVINGS INTO PENSIONS, R&D, EMPLOYEE TRAINING; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Raises 2018 View To Sales $50.35B-$51.85B

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc bought 16,568 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 587,751 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.40 million, up from 571,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $121.85. About 8.65M shares traded or 61.36% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – Chevron expects LNG supply shortage by 2025; 25/05/2018 – CHEVRON – COURT ISSUED JUDGMENT AGAINST PABLO FAJARDO, LUIS YANZA, ERMEL CHAVEZ, FRENTE DE DEFENSA DE LA AMAZONIA AND SERVICIOS FROMBOLIERE; 29/03/2018 – Dave Payne Named Corporate Vice President of Health, Environment and Safety; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N – AT $60 BBL, EXPECT 2018 PRODUCTION TO BE 4 PERCENT TO 7 PERCENT HIGHER THAN LAST YEAR, EXCLUDING ASSET SALES- PRESENTATION; 23/04/2018 – Two Chevron employees detained in Venezuela last week could be charged with treason for refusing to sign a parts contract for a joint venture with state-owned oil company PDVSA, according to sources familiar with draft charges against the executives; 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN’S TENGIZCHEVROIL PLANS TO CUT OIL OUTPUT AT ITS TENGIZ OILFIELD BY 500,000 T IN AUG AND BY 380,000 T IN OCT DUE TO PLANNED MAINTENANCE -ENERGY MINISTRY; 20/04/2018 – Venezuela Praises Chevron After Oil Company’s Employees Arrested; 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES CONSOLIDATION SLOWING DOWN PERMIAN ACTIVITY; 13/03/2018 – Port Authority: 52402 13-Mar-2018 Supply and Deliver Chevron Springs as Manufactured by Kawasaki Rail Car, Inc. or Vulcanite fo; 12/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Chemical Successfully Starts New Ethane Cracker in Baytown, Texas

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lockheed Martin: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Adding Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Lockheed Martin (LMT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Waverton Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.07B and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Ads Rep 5 Ord Tw$10 (NYSE:TSM) by 16,504 shares to 19,307 shares, valued at $791,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in British American Tobacco Ord 25P Adr (NYSEMKT:BTI) by 23,536 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 405,695 shares, and cut its stake in S&P Global Inc.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $509,534 activity.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron Corp.: Dealing With Cyclicality – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron: 3.9%-Yield, Moderate Valuation, Permian Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shareholders Booked A 14% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Chevron Corporation’s (NYSE:CVX) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Shale Game Is A Scale Game, Chevron – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

