Waverton Investment Management LTD Has Boosted Home Depot Com Us$0.05 (HD) Holding By $14.78 Million; Hess (HES) Shorts Increased By 7.03%

Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) had an increase of 7.03% in short interest. HES’s SI was 13.94M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 7.03% from 13.02M shares previously. With 3.10M avg volume, 5 days are for Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES)’s short sellers to cover HES’s short positions. The SI to Hess Corporation’s float is 5.22%. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $60.62. About 2.49 million shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 25/04/2018 – E&P: Hess’ Biggs: Bakken Key To US Production Growth; 05/03/2018 – HESS EST. GUYANA DISCOVERY HOLDS 3.2 BLN BARRELS; 11/04/2018 – AKER MAY NOT HAVE TO PAY CAPITAL GAINS TAX FOR BUYING HESS’S HES.N 50 PCT STAKE IN DEEPWATER BLOCK – DEPUTY ENERGY MINISTER; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA LIZA 2 PROJECT EXPECTED BY 2022; 05/03/2018 – UNDERINVESTMENT IN OFFSHORE OIL TO IMPACT SUPPLY SOON: HESS CEO; 25/04/2018 – HESS COO GREG HILL SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Average Realized Crude Oil Selling Price $59.32/Barrel; 08/05/2018 – LAFARGEHOLCIM CHAIRMAN BEAT HESS SPEAKS AT AGM IN ZURICH; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS SALE PROCESS FOR DENMARK ASSETS IS ‘ONGOING’, DECLINES TO SAY MORE; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS ‘PRETTY CONFIDENT’ CAN MEET 2018 GOALS WITH MINIMUM COST INFLATION

Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased Home Depot Inc Com Us$0.05 (HD) stake by 20.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Waverton Investment Management Ltd acquired 77,384 shares as Home Depot Inc Com Us$0.05 (HD)’s stock rose 7.49%. The Waverton Investment Management Ltd holds 449,892 shares with $86.33 million value, up from 372,508 last quarter. Home Depot Inc Com Us$0.05 now has $231.08B valuation. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $210.02. About 2.63M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 04/05/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Reaches Quarter-Billion-Dollar Commitment to Veteran-Related Causes; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N FY SHR VIEW $9.44, REV VIEW $107.83 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: BREAKING: Dallas PD confirms the person of interest in the Home Depot shooting is in custody after tonight’s chase; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CEO SAYS NORTHERN DIVISION, ITS LARGEST SEGMENT, POSTED FLAT COMPS DUE TO WEAKNESS IN SEASONAL CATEGORIES – CONF CALL; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Home Depot, Cuts Dollarama; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q EARNINGS CALL HAS BEGUN; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Zoetis, Cuts Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – KTXS News: #BREAKING: 2 officers, 1 PERSON shot at Home Depot in Dallas; 21/03/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Texas congressman tells Austin’s NBC affiliate KXAN that the bombing suspect bought bomb-making equipme…; 15/03/2018 – Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company has market cap of $18.46 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Exploration and Production, and Bakken Midstream. It currently has negative earnings. It is also involved in natural gas and crude oil gathering, processing of natural gas and the fractionation of natural gas liquids, transportation of crude oil by rail car, terminaling and loading natural gas and crude oil liquids, and the storage and terminating of propane primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks Shale plays in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold Hess Corporation shares while 128 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 247.57 million shares or 1.80% more from 243.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 292,096 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested 0% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). 48,358 were accumulated by Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv invested in 0.04% or 173,021 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invs reported 706 shares stake. Toronto Dominion National Bank holds 0.02% or 169,766 shares. Moreover, Andra Ap has 0.09% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Norinchukin Financial Bank The reported 0.04% stake. Primecap Mgmt Ca reported 0.37% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Fruth Investment accumulated 5,100 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd owns 9.35M shares for 1.01% of their portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement accumulated 380,217 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Advisors Asset Mngmt reported 4,289 shares. Jefferies Fin, New York-based fund reported 226,293 shares. Creative Planning, a Kansas-based fund reported 6,304 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Hess (NYSE:HES), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Hess had 11 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Citigroup. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 11. Societe Generale maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 0 sales for $250,790 activity. 442 shares were bought by MCMANUS DAVID, worth $25,079 on Wednesday, March 6. On Wednesday, March 6 the insider CHASE RODNEY F bought $25,079. $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) was bought by Meyers Kevin Omar. 442 shares were bought by COLEMAN LEONARD S JR, worth $25,079. HOLIDAY EDITH E had bought 442 shares worth $25,079. Another trade for 442 shares valued at $25,079 was bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J. On Wednesday, March 6 SCHRADER WILLIAM G. bought $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) or 442 shares.

Waverton Investment Management Ltd decreased Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shs Etf stake by 5,490 shares to 41,405 valued at $5.16 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Alphabet Inc Us$0.001 ‘A’ stake by 5,204 shares and now owns 38,643 shares. Biogen Inc Com Us$0.0005 (NASDAQ:BIIB) was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Home Depot has $218 highest and $194 lowest target. $205.60’s average target is -2.10% below currents $210.02 stock price. Home Depot had 22 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) rating on Tuesday, February 26. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $203 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Oppenheimer. Citigroup maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) on Monday, April 1 with “Buy” rating. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Deutsche Bank. Jefferies maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 26. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, April 15. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Robert W. Baird.