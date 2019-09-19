Waverton Investment Management LTD Has Boosted American Express Co Com Us$0.20 (AXP) Holding by $5.57 Million; As Total S A (Put) (TOT) Share Price Declined, Walleye Trading Has Raised Its Stake by $852,500

Walleye Trading Llc increased its stake in Total S A (Put) (TOT) by 16.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc bought 15,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 109,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.08 million, up from 93,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Total S A (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $140.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $53.27. About 297,005 shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 10/04/2018 – Total CDS Tightens 3 Bps, Most in 11 Months; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS THERE IS PLENTY OF SHORT-CYCLE OIL OUTSIDE SHALE; 08/03/2018 – TOTAL SA TOTF.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 50 EUROS FROM 48 EUROS; 23/04/2018 – Libya Says It’s Yet to Approve Total’s Deal for Marathon Assets; 16/05/2018 – $FP.FR: Total won’t be in a position to continue the SP11 project in Iran & will have to unwind all related operation before 4 Nov. unless a waiver is granted to the company by the U.S! – ! $FP.FR; 10/05/2018 – TTA: TOTAL: Restoration of Listing; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO: METAL TARIFFS WILL HIT CONSUMERS, CREATE FEW JOBS; 11/05/2018 – Algeria: Total Strengthens Its Cooperation with Sonatrach and Launches the Engineering Studies for a Petrochemical Project in; 14/03/2018 – TOTAL: TO DISTRIBUTE THIRD 2017 INTERIM DIVIDEND OF EU0.62/SHR; 10/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia: Saudi Aramco and Total Sign a Memorandum of Understanding to Build a Giant Petrochemical Complex

Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in American Express Co Com Us$0.20 (AXP) by 215.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought 45,251 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 66,292 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.18M, up from 21,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in American Express Co Com Us$0.20 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $118.92. About 259,406 shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – American Express Expects 2018 EPS at High-End of $6.90 to $7.30 Outlook; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Fabricant to Resume Role as Senior Vice President, Controllershi; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-3 Card Abs; 30/05/2018 – DAL: SEES $3B/YEAR REVENUE FROM AMERICAN EXPRESS PARTNERSHIP; 15/05/2018 – American Express Total Card Member Loans, U.S. Consumer and Small Business, Were $64.5 Billion for April; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Total Loans Were $11.3 Billion for April; 07/03/2018 American Express Joins Chorus Declaring Gender Pay Parity; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q REV. $9.7B; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – CYBER ATTACK WAS NOT AN ATTACK ON, AND DID NOT COMPROMISE, AMERICAN EXPRESS GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL OR AMERICAN EXPRESS PLATFORMS; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers lnsurance®

Waverton Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.07 billion and $1.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc by 2,972 shares to 45,827 shares, valued at $10.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in British American Tobacco Ord 25P Adr (NYSEMKT:BTI) by 13,936 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 391,759 shares, and cut its stake in Baidu Inc Ads Each Repr 0.10 Ord Class ‘A’ Share (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,843 were reported by Wealthquest. 22,297 were reported by Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Co. Legal General Gru Plc holds 0.27% or 4.12 million shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers invested in 0.09% or 200 shares. 680 are owned by Advantage Inc. Navellier And Associate has 0.06% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 3,032 shares. Profund Advisors Limited Liability invested in 23,986 shares. Indiana Investment Management holds 0.36% or 5,388 shares in its portfolio. Markston Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.9% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Pinnacle Financial Incorporated owns 0.51% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 54,689 shares. North Star Inv Mgmt stated it has 7,707 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 30,281 shares. 50,718 are owned by Sandy Spring Financial Bank. Strategic Financial Incorporated reported 3,527 shares. Tru Comm Of Toledo Na Oh has 8,209 shares.

