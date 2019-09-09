Waverton Investment Management LTD Decreased Its Verizon Communications Com Us$0.10 (VZ) Stake by $1.18 Million as Market Value Declined; Bp Plc Raised Its Stake in Entergy (ETR) by $2.19 Million

Waverton Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Com Us$0.10 (VZ) by 11.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waverton Investment Management Ltd sold 20,083 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 155,350 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.19M, down from 175,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Verizon Communications Com Us$0.10 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $59.06. About 8.92M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 21/04/2018 – Voice of Amer: DOJ Investigates: Did AT&T, Verizon Make it Hard to Switch?; 20/04/2018 – Boston Metro: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 27/03/2018 – RadioResource: Verizon to Launch Public-Safety Dedicated Core Thursday; 26/03/2018 – FCC’S PAI WOULD BAR USE OF FUNDS FROM $8.5 BLN UNIVERSAL SERVICE FUND FROM COMPANIES “THAT POSE A NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT” — STATEMENT; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Verizon Owner Trust 2018-1 Notes Ratings; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiativ; 20/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO SAYS HAS NO INTEREST IN LINEAR CONTENT COMPANY:CNBC; 07/03/2018 – Alkaline Water Co. Adds Another Top 75 Retailer

Bp Plc increased its stake in Entergy Corp (ETR) by 109.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Plc bought 23,000 shares as the company's stock rose 10.15% . The hedge fund held 44,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.21 million, up from 21,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Plc who had been investing in Entergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $113.55. About 1.78 million shares traded or 23.56% up from the average. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has risen 31.58% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.58% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold ETR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 164 raised stakes. 158.02 million shares or 4.42% less from 165.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toth Financial Advisory Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) for 669 shares. Ellington Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) for 4,400 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 190,942 shares stake. Legal And General Pcl owns 1.63M shares. Nwq Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.42% or 204,449 shares. The Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement System Insurance Trust Fund has invested 0.08% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Fil Ltd reported 20 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 0.18% invested in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) for 105,762 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 296,745 shares. Cap Investment Advsrs Lc stated it has 0.05% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has invested 0.09% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Com owns 5,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northern Corporation owns 2.55M shares. 74,678 are owned by Pnc Group. Pinebridge Investments LP holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) for 247,512 shares.

Bp Plc, which manages about $2.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Att Inc (NYSE:T) by 29,000 shares to 728,000 shares, valued at $22.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eli Lilly Co (NYSE:LLY) by 31,029 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,971 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.09B for 11.91 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Autus Asset Mngmt Limited Com reported 152,739 shares. Paragon Cap Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.14% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 4,893 shares. Marshall Wace Llp invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Highland Capital Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 288,436 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Limited has 1.7% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 921,560 shares. Windsor Capital Management invested in 0.22% or 8,040 shares. Shell Asset Comm invested in 1.04% or 799,786 shares. 4.25 million were accumulated by First Trust Advisors L P. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 344,571 shares. Field Main Bank, Kentucky-based fund reported 21,182 shares. The Michigan-based Lvm Cap Mngmt Ltd Mi has invested 2.49% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Mcmillion Management Inc has 81,138 shares. Seizert Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com holds 547,265 shares. The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Gabelli Funds Lc invested 0.81% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Waverton Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.07 billion and $1.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell International Inc Com Us$1.00 (NYSE:HON) by 9,721 shares to 587,247 shares, valued at $93.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc Com Us$0.05 (NYSE:HD) by 77,384 shares in the quarter, for a total of 449,892 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Chase Com Us$1 (Us Quote) (NYSE:JPM).