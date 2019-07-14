Waverton Investment Management LTD Decreased Its Baidu Ads Each Repr 0.10 Ord Class ‘A’ Share (BIDU) Position by $3.36 Million; Credicorp LTD (BAP) Holder Global Thematic Partners Boosted Position

Waverton Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Baidu Inc Ads Each Repr 0.10 Ord Class ‘A’ Share (BIDU) by 5.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waverton Investment Management Ltd sold 20,461 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 344,271 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.75M, down from 364,732 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Baidu Inc Ads Each Repr 0.10 Ord Class ‘A’ Share for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $114.9. About 2.56 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 29/03/2018 – ADRs End Higher; Barclays, Baidu and Gold Fields Trade Actively; 18/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Baidu Trades Actively; 28/03/2018 – Chinese streaming company iQiyi prices IPO at $18/share; 14/03/2018 – blacq: Baidu seeks new investors for finance unit in up to $2 billion deal: sources HONG KONG (Reuters) – Chinese; 29/04/2018 – Baidu Will Divest a Majority Equity Stake in FSG, Which Has Been Renamed as Du Xiaoman Fincl; 16/03/2018 – BAIDU INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL TWO-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Baidu, Alibaba, BP Trade Actively; 27/04/2018 – China’s Baidu beats forecasts as it sidesteps censors, boosts ad sales; 15/03/2018 – Baidu, Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 28/04/2018 – BAIDU SAYS COMPLETED SPINOFF OF FINANCE BUSINESS

Global Thematic Partners Llc increased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (BAP) by 37.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc bought 17,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.89% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 63,208 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.17 million, up from 45,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in Credicorp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $235.86. About 188,427 shares traded. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has declined 4.31% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BAP News: 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP CEO IN STABLE CONDITION, ‘OUT OF DANGER’; 23/04/2018 – Credicorp: CEO Walter Bayly ‘Had a Coronary Event During the Weekend; 03/05/2018 – CREDICORP 1Q LOANS PEN100.57B; 20/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp’s Earnings Release and Conference Call 1Q18; 23/04/2018 – Credicorp: Bayly ‘Should Fully Recover Within Two Weeks’; 09/05/2018 – CREDICORP SAYS IT WILL PAY DIVIDEND OF $4.3040/SHR; 03/05/2018 – CREDICORP 1Q NET INCOME PEN1.04B; 03/05/2018 – PERU HOLDING COMPANY CREDICORP BAP.N REPORTS 1 BLN SOLES ($305 MLN) IN NET PROFIT IN FIRST QUARTER; 07/05/2018 – CREDICORP CREDICORP CONTINUES REORGANIZING UNITS IN PERU; 10/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp’s “1Q18 quiet period”

Global Thematic Partners Llc, which manages about $12.76B and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 16,293 shares to 2.11 million shares, valued at $78.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 683,691 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.32M shares, and cut its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG).

Analysts await Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, down 84.39% or $2.27 from last year’s $2.69 per share. BIDU’s profit will be $147.01M for 68.39 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Baidu, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -940.00% EPS growth.