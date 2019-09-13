Waverton Investment Management LTD Cut Its Microsoft Com Us$0.00000625 (MSFT) Stake; Sir Capital Management LP Has Lowered Encana (ECA) Position

Waverton Investment Management Ltd decreased Microsoft Corporation Com Us$0.00000625 (MSFT) stake by 3.86% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Waverton Investment Management Ltd sold 57,031 shares as Microsoft Corporation Com Us$0.00000625 (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Waverton Investment Management Ltd holds 1.42 million shares with $190.48M value, down from 1.48 million last quarter. Microsoft Corporation Com Us$0.00000625 now has $ valuation. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.52. About 27.01 million shares traded or 11.44% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – KAMR Local 4 News: Microsoft once deemed the free, open-source Linux system as a threat to its intellectual property, but has; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY – PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENTERPRISES A SOLUTION INTEGRATING CO’S MOBILITY AND SECURITY WITH MICROSOFT’S CLOUD AND PRODUCTIVITY PRODUCTS; 18/05/2018 – Kahuna Ventures at Work on $1.5 Billion Worth of Natural Gas Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft surge puts it on track for best day since 2015; 05/03/2018 – eXp Realty Hires Stacey Onnen as Senior Vice President of Brokerage Operations; 13/03/2018 – Major US Communications Company Expands Strategic Relationship With Determine, Inc. Through Market-Leading Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management; 16/05/2018 – MACRON TO MEET ZUCKERBERG, MICROSOFT’S NADELLA, INTEL’S KRZANICH, IBM’S ROMETTY TO SET UP DIALOGUE, EXPECTS INVESTMENTS AND JOB ANNOUCEMENTS – ELYSEE; 16/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Schedule of Presentations at EuroPCR 2018; 21/05/2018 – Blue Medora Announces Multi-Cloud Monitoring for Microsoft Azure Log Analytics; 25/04/2018 – XIFIN and PriorAuthNow Partner to Help Labs Improve Bottom Lines Through Intelligent Automation of the Prior Authorization and Reimbursement Process

Sir Capital Management Lp decreased Encana Corp (ECA) stake by 15.53% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sir Capital Management Lp sold 804,310 shares as Encana Corp (ECA)’s stock declined 31.69%. The Sir Capital Management Lp holds 4.37 million shares with $22.44M value, down from 5.18 million last quarter. Encana Corp now has $6.32B valuation. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.0413 during the last trading session, reaching $4.68. About 18.89M shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 02/04/2018 – Keyera, Encana to Develop Liquids Hub, Natural-Gas Processing, Liquids Stabilization Plant; 02/04/2018 – KEYERA – ENTERED 20-YR INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT AND MIDSTREAM SERVICE AGREEMENT WITH ENCANA; 29/03/2018 – ENCANA CORP SAYS ON MARCH 28, ENTERED INTO A FIRST AMENDING AGREEMENT, TO ITS RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF JULY 16, 2015 – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA SAYS KEYERA TO BUY PIPESTONE PROJECT; 21/03/2018 Encana Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Encana at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Stable; 18/05/2018 – ENCANA REPORTS PERMANENT DEEP PANUKE GAS FIELD SHUTDOWN; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ENCANA TO Ba1 FROM Ba2; OUTLOOK STABLE; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA FUNDING OF REMAINING DEVELOPMENT EST AT ABOUT C$105M; 05/04/2018 – BONANZA CREEK ENERGY CEO GREAGER FORMERLY OF ENCANA OIL & GAS

Analysts await Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.16 EPS, down 5.88% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.17 per share. ECA’s profit will be $216.07 million for 7.31 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Encana Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.81% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Encana (NYSE:ECA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Encana has $11 highest and $400 lowest target. $7’s average target is 49.57% above currents $4.68 stock price. Encana had 8 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12 with “Equal-Weight”.

Sir Capital Management Lp increased Grace W R & Co Del New (NYSE:GRA) stake by 140,356 shares to 221,217 valued at $16.84 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Quanta Svcs Inc (NYSE:PWR) stake by 142,719 shares and now owns 166,646 shares. Univar Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Harvey Capital Mngmt Inc holds 61,345 shares. Cullen Cap Mgmt Lc reported 2.74% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The New York-based Mngmt Assoc New York has invested 4.4% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Florida-based Camarda Financial Advsrs Limited Liability Co has invested 0.7% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Nuwave Inv Management Ltd Company accumulated 1.52% or 10,788 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 11.18M shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt accumulated 1.53 million shares. Cumberland Incorporated invested 1.35% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Drexel Morgan & has invested 2.55% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Reinhart Prtnrs reported 0.02% stake. Schaper Benz Wise Investment Counsel Inc Wi reported 52,219 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel Incorporated has invested 0.23% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Page Arthur B accumulated 35,455 shares. Veritas Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership reported 6.28M shares.

Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased American Express Co Com Us$0.20 (NYSE:AXP) stake by 45,251 shares to 66,292 valued at $8.18M in 2019Q2. It also upped Jp Morgan Chase Com Us$1 (Us Quote) (NYSE:JPM) stake by 50,629 shares and now owns 1.05M shares. American Tower Corporation Com Us$0.01 (NYSE:AMT) was raised too.

