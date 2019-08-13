Waverton Investment Management LTD Boosted Its Holding in Lockheed Martin Com Us$1.00 (LMT) by $16.41 Million; Duke Energy New (DUK) Shareholder Rare Infrastructure LTD Decreased Holding

Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp Com Us$1.00 (LMT) by 150.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought 54,705 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 91,107 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.35 million, up from 36,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp Com Us$1.00 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $378.2. About 511,636 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 27/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-U.S. Marines, Sikorsky eye contract for more CH-53K helicopters soon; 14/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin-Led Team Hosts Christening for Future USS INDIANAPOLIS; 07/04/2018 – Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman lnspects Satellite Programs at Lockheed Martin; 19/04/2018 – Trump launches effort to boost U.S. weapons sales abroad; 27/04/2018 – Work Under Lockheed Martin Rocket Systems Contract Has Estimated Completion Date of May 2020; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED EXPECTS TO DELIVER 650 OF ITS F-35 FIGHTERS BY 2020; 08/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN WINS $80M CONTRACT TO BUILD MISSILE DEFENSE; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT.N AND GENERAL ATOMICS COULD SEE DRONE SALES INCREASE AFTER NEW EXPORT POLICY…; 02/05/2018 – LMT: The US Air Force has confirmed that a US Air National Guard C-130 crashed in Georgia on Wednesday per CNN’s Ryan Browne – ! $LMT; 23/05/2018 – Lockheed CEO Hewson Says Vacation Time Is All About Family (Video)

Rare Infrastructure Ltd decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 88.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd sold 53,056 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 6,899 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $621,000, down from 59,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $89.64. About 1.07 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 13/04/2018 – Kenturcky PSC: April 13, 2018 – PSC Cuts Duke Energy Electric Rate Request; 09/03/2018 – Duke Energy Announces Closing of Common Stk Offering With a Forward Component; 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy 1Q EPS 88c; 02/04/2018 – Duke Energy Florida nears completion of state-of-the-art natural gas plant; 16/05/2018 – Duke Energy to sell five small hydroelectric plants to Northbrook Energy; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY MAKES `MINOR’ ADJUSTMENTS TO ALTERNATE ROUTE; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy helps advance site readiness projects in six Indiana counties; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BREAKINGVIEWS-Duke Energy draws power from climate activism; 10/04/2018 – DUKE’S BRUNSWICK 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 57% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 27/04/2018 – Duke Energy Florida recognized as Tree Line USA utility for 12th consecutive year

