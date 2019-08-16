Waverton Investment Management LTD Boosted Holding in Jp Morgan Chase Com Us$1 (Us Quote) (JPM); Shapiro Capital Management Has Raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX) Holding by $63.30 Million

Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase Com Us$1 (Us Quote) (JPM) by 1.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought 16,907 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 1.00 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $101.66 million, up from 987,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase Com Us$1 (Us Quote) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $107.72. About 11.24M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 11/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Gartside Says the Market Should Be Pricing-In an August BOE Rate Hike (Video); 07/05/2018 – Medtronic: Weinstein Was a Managing Director at J.P. Morgan Chase; 10/05/2018 – MOVES- JP Morgan, Rothschild Global, ANZ, DBO Partners; 15/05/2018 – Inphi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – JPMorgan Jury Loss Could Get Much Smaller — Barrons.com; 22/05/2018 – Ultra Petroleum at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 20; 15/04/2018 – Aurizon Target Price Cut 3.6% to A$4 a Share by JP Morgan; 02/05/2018 – GLOBAL JPMORGAN APRIL MANUFACTURING PMI AT 53.5 VS 53.3; 06/03/2018 – AENA SME SA AENA.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 168 EUROS FROM 164 EUROS; 23/03/2018 – JPMorgan Facing Shareholder Backlash Over Oil Sands Financing

Shapiro Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX) by 0.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shapiro Capital Management Llc bought 6,636 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 10.94 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104.41B, up from 10.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shapiro Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.74% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $9. About 1.41M shares traded. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) has declined 14.74% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MDRX News: 03/05/2018 – Allscripts 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 25c; 21/05/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS CLOSES ACQUISITION OF HEALTHGRID; NO TERMS; 02/04/2018 – Hyland completes acquisition of OneContent from Allscripts; 23/05/2018 – Allscripts Sunrise™ powers The Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust to transform delivery of care; 05/04/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE-ECS ACQUISITION, NETSMART’S UNIT, CHT, CHANGE HEALTHCARE HOLDINGS ENTERED MEMBERSHIP INTEREST PURCHASE DEAL; 08/03/2018 – Hlth Informatics: EXCLUSIVE: Allscripts’ CEO Paul Black on Interoperability, Cloud Technology and EHR Innovation; 03/05/2018 – Allscripts 1Q Adj EPS 16c; 03/05/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP REVENUE TOTALED $519 MLN, IMPROVING 25 PERCENT; 06/03/2018 – Allscripts launches industry’s first machine learning EHR; 08/03/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS TO RETAIN ENTIRETY OF SINGAPORE SUNRISE CLIENT BASE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold MDRX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 165.91 million shares or 2.66% less from 170.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,208 were accumulated by Regions Financial. South Dakota Investment Council holds 58,300 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 1.34 million are held by American Century Companies. Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Co has invested 0.02% in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX). 18,616 were accumulated by Profund Advisors Lc. Geode Mngmt Llc accumulated 2.59M shares or 0.01% of the stock. D E Shaw & Inc invested 0.05% in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX). Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 0.01% in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX). Bank Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) for 912,822 shares. Boston Ltd accumulated 189,665 shares. North Star Invest Management holds 6 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Connable Office owns 11,944 shares. 20.25 million are held by Blackrock Incorporated. North Star Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.51% or 661,158 shares in its portfolio. Paradigm Cap Inc Ny stated it has 1.57% in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX).

Shapiro Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.00B and $4282.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 100 shares to 5,850 shares, valued at $1.03 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) by 305,885 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.78 million shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aureus Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 32,191 shares. Patten Group Inc Incorporated Inc has invested 1.44% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). The Texas-based Bridgeway Cap Management has invested 0.23% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Evermay Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com, Virginia-based fund reported 21,231 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru Communications, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 319,857 shares. Hl Fin Services Ltd Co, Kentucky-based fund reported 2.84 million shares. Greenhaven Assoc owns 8.94% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 4.97M shares. Reilly Fincl Advsrs Ltd reported 0.1% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Carlson Capital Mngmt holds 3,803 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Argyle Management stated it has 1.74% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Girard stated it has 83,477 shares. Chemung Canal has invested 1.29% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Metropolitan Life Ins Commerce Ny invested in 53,491 shares. Mackay Shields Lc has invested 0.7% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Limited Liability Com holds 0.23% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 27,815 shares.

Waverton Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.07 billion and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Inc Com Us$0.0005 (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 3,641 shares to 302,007 shares, valued at $71.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 143,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 454,513 shares, and cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Ads Rep 5 Ord Tw$10 (NYSE:TSM).