Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE)’s Financial Results Comparing With uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 35 56.55 N/A -5.06 0.00 uniQure N.V. 53 321.96 N/A -2.48 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Wave Life Sciences Ltd. and uniQure N.V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. and uniQure N.V.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -130% -49.6% uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.5 beta means Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s volatility is 50.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. uniQure N.V.’s 3.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.03 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. are 1.6 and 1.6. Competitively, uniQure N.V. has 9.5 and 9.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. uniQure N.V.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Wave Life Sciences Ltd. and uniQure N.V.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 uniQure N.V. 0 0 8 3.00

Competitively uniQure N.V. has a consensus target price of $81, with potential upside of 5.76%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. and uniQure N.V. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 78% and 73.8%. About 1.6% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of uniQure N.V.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wave Life Sciences Ltd. -3.22% -20.49% -26.35% -37.33% -31.26% -35.66% uniQure N.V. -0.41% 2.94% 58.22% 127.49% 81.88% 103.02%

For the past year Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has -35.66% weaker performance while uniQure N.V. has 103.02% stronger performance.

Summary

uniQure N.V. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd., a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates. The company is developing nucleic acid therapeutics that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins. Its advanced therapeutic programs are in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). In HuntingtonÂ’s disease, it has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; in DMD, targeting Exon 51; and in IBD, targeting SMAD7. The company also has product candidates in its programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and Exon 51. In addition, it has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2, as well as in DMD, focuses on an additional DMD target, AcRIIb. The company has a research, license, and option agreement with Pfizer Inc. for the discovery, development, and commercialization of stereopure oligonucleotide therapeutics; and research collaboration with nLife Therapeutics S.L. exploring cell-specific targeting of nucleic-acid therapeutics in the central nervous system. WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.