Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP)

We will be contrasting the differences between Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) and Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 29 39.69 N/A -5.16 0.00 Strongbridge Biopharma plc 4 7.00 N/A 0.85 3.04

In table 1 we can see Wave Life Sciences Ltd. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Wave Life Sciences Ltd. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -120.6% -44.3% Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0.00% 79.3% 27.2%

Volatility & Risk

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a beta of 0.73 and its 27.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Strongbridge Biopharma plc on the other hand, has 0.81 beta which makes it 19.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. Its competitor Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s Current Ratio is 5.2 and its Quick Ratio is 5. Strongbridge Biopharma plc can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 87.2% and 66.4%. Insiders held roughly 1.4% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, 0.8% are Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wave Life Sciences Ltd. -1.79% -19.99% -19.05% -40.68% -44.46% -49.07% Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0% -23.08% -31.4% -45.15% -43.48% -41.96%

For the past year Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s stock price has bigger decline than Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Strongbridge Biopharma plc beats Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd., a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates. The company is developing nucleic acid therapeutics that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins. Its advanced therapeutic programs are in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). In HuntingtonÂ’s disease, it has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; in DMD, targeting Exon 51; and in IBD, targeting SMAD7. The company also has product candidates in its programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and Exon 51. In addition, it has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2, as well as in DMD, focuses on an additional DMD target, AcRIIb. The company has a research, license, and option agreement with Pfizer Inc. for the discovery, development, and commercialization of stereopure oligonucleotide therapeutics; and research collaboration with nLife Therapeutics S.L. exploring cell-specific targeting of nucleic-acid therapeutics in the central nervous system. WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.