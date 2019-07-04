Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)

Both Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 35 57.50 N/A -5.06 0.00 Selecta Biosciences Inc. 2 81.92 N/A -2.92 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Wave Life Sciences Ltd. and Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -130% -49.6% Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.6. The Current Ratio of rival Selecta Biosciences Inc. is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.8. Selecta Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. and Selecta Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 78% and 42.3%. Insiders held 1.6% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 10.3% of Selecta Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wave Life Sciences Ltd. -3.22% -20.49% -26.35% -37.33% -31.26% -35.66% Selecta Biosciences Inc. -11.24% -13.67% 16.93% -59.89% -81.09% -16.92%

For the past year Selecta Biosciences Inc. has weaker performance than Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Summary

Selecta Biosciences Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd., a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates. The company is developing nucleic acid therapeutics that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins. Its advanced therapeutic programs are in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). In HuntingtonÂ’s disease, it has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; in DMD, targeting Exon 51; and in IBD, targeting SMAD7. The company also has product candidates in its programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and Exon 51. In addition, it has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2, as well as in DMD, focuses on an additional DMD target, AcRIIb. The company has a research, license, and option agreement with Pfizer Inc. for the discovery, development, and commercialization of stereopure oligonucleotide therapeutics; and research collaboration with nLife Therapeutics S.L. exploring cell-specific targeting of nucleic-acid therapeutics in the central nervous system. WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.