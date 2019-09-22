Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 28 45.37 N/A -5.16 0.00 Precision BioSciences Inc. 12 26.68 N/A -1.39 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Wave Life Sciences Ltd. and Precision BioSciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. and Precision BioSciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -120.6% -44.3% Precision BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 and a Quick Ratio of 2.4. Competitively, Precision BioSciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and has 1.9 Quick Ratio. Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Precision BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. and Precision BioSciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Precision BioSciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $23.67 average target price and a 145.03% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 87.2% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 41.6% of Precision BioSciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.4% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, Precision BioSciences Inc. has 19.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wave Life Sciences Ltd. -1.79% -19.99% -19.05% -40.68% -44.46% -49.07% Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.62% -0.85% -0.54% 0% 0% -26.2%

For the past year Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s stock price has bigger decline than Precision BioSciences Inc.

Summary

Precision BioSciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd., a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates. The company is developing nucleic acid therapeutics that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins. Its advanced therapeutic programs are in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). In HuntingtonÂ’s disease, it has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; in DMD, targeting Exon 51; and in IBD, targeting SMAD7. The company also has product candidates in its programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and Exon 51. In addition, it has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2, as well as in DMD, focuses on an additional DMD target, AcRIIb. The company has a research, license, and option agreement with Pfizer Inc. for the discovery, development, and commercialization of stereopure oligonucleotide therapeutics; and research collaboration with nLife Therapeutics S.L. exploring cell-specific targeting of nucleic-acid therapeutics in the central nervous system. WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.