Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)

We are contrasting Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 23 0.00 8.02M -5.16 0.00 Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 13.19M -5.48 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 35,502,434.71% -120.6% -44.3% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 757,480,043.65% 184.2% -186.1%

Liquidity

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 and a Quick Ratio of 2.4. Competitively, Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.1 and has 0.1 Quick Ratio. Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 516.44% and its consensus price target is $9.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 87.2% and 7%. 1.4% are Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% are Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wave Life Sciences Ltd. -1.79% -19.99% -19.05% -40.68% -44.46% -49.07% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -2.92% 11.48% 86.4% -59.71% -67.28% -41.75%

For the past year Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Summary

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd., a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates. The company is developing nucleic acid therapeutics that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins. Its advanced therapeutic programs are in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). In HuntingtonÂ’s disease, it has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; in DMD, targeting Exon 51; and in IBD, targeting SMAD7. The company also has product candidates in its programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and Exon 51. In addition, it has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2, as well as in DMD, focuses on an additional DMD target, AcRIIb. The company has a research, license, and option agreement with Pfizer Inc. for the discovery, development, and commercialization of stereopure oligonucleotide therapeutics; and research collaboration with nLife Therapeutics S.L. exploring cell-specific targeting of nucleic-acid therapeutics in the central nervous system. WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.