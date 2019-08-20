Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 30 39.71 N/A -5.16 0.00 Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 7 39.45 N/A -1.29 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -120.6% -44.3% Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -86.4%

Risk and Volatility

Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s 0.73 beta indicates that its volatility is 27.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s 87.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.87 beta.

Liquidity

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 and a Quick Ratio of 2.4. Competitively, Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.4 and has 12.4 Quick Ratio. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Wave Life Sciences Ltd. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 87.2% and 11.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.4% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, 18.4% are Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wave Life Sciences Ltd. -1.79% -19.99% -19.05% -40.68% -44.46% -49.07% Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. -11.67% -21.04% -41.04% -27.92% -95.95% -16.85%

For the past year Wave Life Sciences Ltd. was more bearish than Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd., a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates. The company is developing nucleic acid therapeutics that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins. Its advanced therapeutic programs are in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). In HuntingtonÂ’s disease, it has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; in DMD, targeting Exon 51; and in IBD, targeting SMAD7. The company also has product candidates in its programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and Exon 51. In addition, it has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2, as well as in DMD, focuses on an additional DMD target, AcRIIb. The company has a research, license, and option agreement with Pfizer Inc. for the discovery, development, and commercialization of stereopure oligonucleotide therapeutics; and research collaboration with nLife Therapeutics S.L. exploring cell-specific targeting of nucleic-acid therapeutics in the central nervous system. WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.