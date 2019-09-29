Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE)’s Financial Results Comparing With ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) and ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 23 0.00 8.02M -5.16 0.00 ObsEva SA 9 0.00 11.97M -1.97 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) and ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 35,549,645.39% -120.6% -44.3% ObsEva SA 129,967,426.71% -53.9% -48%

Liquidity

2.4 and 2.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. Its rival ObsEva SA’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.7 and 6.7 respectively. ObsEva SA has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Wave Life Sciences Ltd. and ObsEva SA are owned by institutional investors at 87.2% and 70.4% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.4% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 14.47% of ObsEva SA’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wave Life Sciences Ltd. -1.79% -19.99% -19.05% -40.68% -44.46% -49.07% ObsEva SA -10.99% -19.59% -36.38% -27.56% -33.56% -28.99%

For the past year Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s stock price has bigger decline than ObsEva SA.

Summary

ObsEva SA beats Wave Life Sciences Ltd. on 7 of the 9 factors.

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd., a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates. The company is developing nucleic acid therapeutics that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins. Its advanced therapeutic programs are in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). In HuntingtonÂ’s disease, it has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; in DMD, targeting Exon 51; and in IBD, targeting SMAD7. The company also has product candidates in its programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and Exon 51. In addition, it has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2, as well as in DMD, focuses on an additional DMD target, AcRIIb. The company has a research, license, and option agreement with Pfizer Inc. for the discovery, development, and commercialization of stereopure oligonucleotide therapeutics; and research collaboration with nLife Therapeutics S.L. exploring cell-specific targeting of nucleic-acid therapeutics in the central nervous system. WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. The company intends to develop products for treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and preterm labor, as well as for enhancing clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of pregnancy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.