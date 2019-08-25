Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

We will be contrasting the differences between Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) and Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 30 38.98 N/A -5.16 0.00 Nektar Therapeutics 33 25.00 N/A 3.52 8.08

Table 1 demonstrates Wave Life Sciences Ltd. and Nektar Therapeutics’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Wave Life Sciences Ltd. and Nektar Therapeutics’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -120.6% -44.3% Nektar Therapeutics 0.00% 37.6% 29.7%

Volatility and Risk

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is 27.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.73. Competitively, Nektar Therapeutics is 163.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.63 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.4. The Current Ratio of rival Nektar Therapeutics is 14.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 14.8. Nektar Therapeutics is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. and Nektar Therapeutics.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Nektar Therapeutics 0 2 2 2.50

Competitively the consensus price target of Nektar Therapeutics is $52.25, which is potential 207.53% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Wave Life Sciences Ltd. and Nektar Therapeutics are owned by institutional investors at 87.2% and 94.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.4% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Nektar Therapeutics’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wave Life Sciences Ltd. -1.79% -19.99% -19.05% -40.68% -44.46% -49.07% Nektar Therapeutics -11.39% -20.57% -10.05% -33.97% -44.23% -13.42%

For the past year Nektar Therapeutics has weaker performance than Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Summary

Nektar Therapeutics beats Wave Life Sciences Ltd. on 8 of the 9 factors.

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd., a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates. The company is developing nucleic acid therapeutics that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins. Its advanced therapeutic programs are in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). In HuntingtonÂ’s disease, it has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; in DMD, targeting Exon 51; and in IBD, targeting SMAD7. The company also has product candidates in its programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and Exon 51. In addition, it has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2, as well as in DMD, focuses on an additional DMD target, AcRIIb. The company has a research, license, and option agreement with Pfizer Inc. for the discovery, development, and commercialization of stereopure oligonucleotide therapeutics; and research collaboration with nLife Therapeutics S.L. exploring cell-specific targeting of nucleic-acid therapeutics in the central nervous system. WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Nektar Therapeutics develops drug candidates based on its PEGylation and polymer conjugate technology platforms in the United States. Its product pipeline includes drug candidates in therapeutic areas comprising cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain. The company offers MOVANTIK, an oral peripherally-acting opioid antagonist for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain; MOVENTIG for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients who have an inadequate response to laxatives; and ADYNOVATE for use in treating Hemophilia A. Its drug candidates in clinical development stage comprises BAY41-6551, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat gram-negative pneumonias; NKTR-214 that is in Phase 1/2 stage to treat cancer; NKTR-181 that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating chronic pain; and NKTR-358 to treat autoimmune diseases. The companyÂ’s drug candidates in clinical development stage also include ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as completed Phase II clinical trial stage for refractory ovarian cancer and second-line metastatic colorectal cancer; and in combination with 5-fluorouracil/leucovorin to treat refractory solid tumor cancers, which has completed Phase I clinical trial. In addition, it holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Ophthotech Corporation for Fovista; and UCB Pharma for dapirolizumab pegol. Further, the company holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Amgen Inc.; Allergan, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche). It has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to explore the anti-cancer activity of NKTR-214; and a strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to develop and commercialize NKTR-358. Nektar Therapeutics was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.