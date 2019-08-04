Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)

We will be comparing the differences between Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 32 35.00 N/A -5.16 0.00 Molecular Templates Inc. 6 12.05 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -120.6% -44.3% Molecular Templates Inc. 0.00% -30.4% -21.7%

Risk and Volatility

Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s 0.73 beta indicates that its volatility is 27.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Molecular Templates Inc.’s 2.73 beta is the reason why it is 173.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. Its competitor Molecular Templates Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is 3.2. Molecular Templates Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 87.2% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. shares and 72.2% of Molecular Templates Inc. shares. About 1.4% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 12.75% of Molecular Templates Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wave Life Sciences Ltd. -1.79% -19.99% -19.05% -40.68% -44.46% -49.07% Molecular Templates Inc. -8.75% -22.34% -8.88% 47.64% 32.46% 62.62%

For the past year Wave Life Sciences Ltd. had bearish trend while Molecular Templates Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Molecular Templates Inc. beats Wave Life Sciences Ltd. on 5 of the 7 factors.

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd., a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates. The company is developing nucleic acid therapeutics that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins. Its advanced therapeutic programs are in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). In HuntingtonÂ’s disease, it has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; in DMD, targeting Exon 51; and in IBD, targeting SMAD7. The company also has product candidates in its programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and Exon 51. In addition, it has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2, as well as in DMD, focuses on an additional DMD target, AcRIIb. The company has a research, license, and option agreement with Pfizer Inc. for the discovery, development, and commercialization of stereopure oligonucleotide therapeutics; and research collaboration with nLife Therapeutics S.L. exploring cell-specific targeting of nucleic-acid therapeutics in the central nervous system. WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.