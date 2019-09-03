Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 30 39.86 N/A -5.16 0.00 Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 40.06 N/A -1.86 0.00

In table 1 we can see Wave Life Sciences Ltd. and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -120.6% -44.3% Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -72.6% -63.5%

Volatility and Risk

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is 27.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.73. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.39 beta is the reason why it is 139.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. Its competitor Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.8 and its Quick Ratio is 9.8. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $10.5, with potential upside of 346.81%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 87.2% and 44.7%. About 1.4% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wave Life Sciences Ltd. -1.79% -19.99% -19.05% -40.68% -44.46% -49.07% Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.47% 3.45% -8.47% 1.89% -58.78% -2.53%

For the past year Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s stock price has bigger decline than Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd., a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates. The company is developing nucleic acid therapeutics that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins. Its advanced therapeutic programs are in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). In HuntingtonÂ’s disease, it has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; in DMD, targeting Exon 51; and in IBD, targeting SMAD7. The company also has product candidates in its programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and Exon 51. In addition, it has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2, as well as in DMD, focuses on an additional DMD target, AcRIIb. The company has a research, license, and option agreement with Pfizer Inc. for the discovery, development, and commercialization of stereopure oligonucleotide therapeutics; and research collaboration with nLife Therapeutics S.L. exploring cell-specific targeting of nucleic-acid therapeutics in the central nervous system. WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.