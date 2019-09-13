Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 29 43.73 N/A -5.16 0.00 Genfit SA 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Wave Life Sciences Ltd. and Genfit SA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Wave Life Sciences Ltd. and Genfit SA’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -120.6% -44.3% Genfit SA 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. and Genfit SA.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Genfit SA’s consensus price target is $56.5, while its potential upside is 229.25%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. and Genfit SA has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 87.2% and 0%. Insiders owned 1.4% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wave Life Sciences Ltd. -1.79% -19.99% -19.05% -40.68% -44.46% -49.07% Genfit SA -0.45% -12% -29.64% 0% 0% -20.97%

For the past year Wave Life Sciences Ltd. was more bearish than Genfit SA.

Summary

Genfit SA beats on 5 of the 8 factors Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd., a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates. The company is developing nucleic acid therapeutics that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins. Its advanced therapeutic programs are in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). In HuntingtonÂ’s disease, it has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; in DMD, targeting Exon 51; and in IBD, targeting SMAD7. The company also has product candidates in its programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and Exon 51. In addition, it has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2, as well as in DMD, focuses on an additional DMD target, AcRIIb. The company has a research, license, and option agreement with Pfizer Inc. for the discovery, development, and commercialization of stereopure oligonucleotide therapeutics; and research collaboration with nLife Therapeutics S.L. exploring cell-specific targeting of nucleic-acid therapeutics in the central nervous system. WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.