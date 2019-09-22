Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS)

Since Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 28 45.37 N/A -5.16 0.00 Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.52 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -120.6% -44.3% Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -38.7% -35.7%

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is 27.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.73. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.1 beta is the reason why it is 10.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

The current Quick Ratio of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is 2.4 while its Current Ratio is 2.4. Meanwhile, Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.4 while its Quick Ratio is 12.4. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

The Ratings and Recommendations for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 96.63% and its consensus price target is $7.

Institutional investors held 87.2% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. shares and 84.9% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 1.4% are Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.09% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wave Life Sciences Ltd. -1.79% -19.99% -19.05% -40.68% -44.46% -49.07% Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.34% -5.78% -7.35% 0.26% -59.65% 6.54%

For the past year Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has -49.07% weaker performance while Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 6.54% stronger performance.

On 6 of the 8 factors Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd., a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates. The company is developing nucleic acid therapeutics that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins. Its advanced therapeutic programs are in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). In HuntingtonÂ’s disease, it has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; in DMD, targeting Exon 51; and in IBD, targeting SMAD7. The company also has product candidates in its programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and Exon 51. In addition, it has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2, as well as in DMD, focuses on an additional DMD target, AcRIIb. The company has a research, license, and option agreement with Pfizer Inc. for the discovery, development, and commercialization of stereopure oligonucleotide therapeutics; and research collaboration with nLife Therapeutics S.L. exploring cell-specific targeting of nucleic-acid therapeutics in the central nervous system. WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.