Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA)

Both Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 30 39.28 N/A -5.16 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00

In table 1 we can see Wave Life Sciences Ltd. and Chiasma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Wave Life Sciences Ltd. and Chiasma Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -120.6% -44.3% Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -88% -58.4%

Risk and Volatility

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is 27.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.73. In other hand, Chiasma Inc. has beta of 1.12 which is 12.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. On the competitive side is, Chiasma Inc. which has a 1.9 Current Ratio and a 1.9 Quick Ratio. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. and Chiasma Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Chiasma Inc.’s potential upside is 112.36% and its average price target is $11.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 87.2% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. shares and 76.5% of Chiasma Inc. shares. Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 1.4%. Competitively, 6.21% are Chiasma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wave Life Sciences Ltd. -1.79% -19.99% -19.05% -40.68% -44.46% -49.07% Chiasma Inc. -15.54% -31.12% -5.51% 58.67% 292.14% 76.53%

For the past year Wave Life Sciences Ltd. had bearish trend while Chiasma Inc. had bullish trend.

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd., a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates. The company is developing nucleic acid therapeutics that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins. Its advanced therapeutic programs are in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). In HuntingtonÂ’s disease, it has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; in DMD, targeting Exon 51; and in IBD, targeting SMAD7. The company also has product candidates in its programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and Exon 51. In addition, it has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2, as well as in DMD, focuses on an additional DMD target, AcRIIb. The company has a research, license, and option agreement with Pfizer Inc. for the discovery, development, and commercialization of stereopure oligonucleotide therapeutics; and research collaboration with nLife Therapeutics S.L. exploring cell-specific targeting of nucleic-acid therapeutics in the central nervous system. WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.