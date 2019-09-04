Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC)

We will be contrasting the differences between Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 29 39.18 N/A -5.16 0.00 Cerecor Inc. 5 7.18 N/A -1.25 0.00

Table 1 highlights Wave Life Sciences Ltd. and Cerecor Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -120.6% -44.3% Cerecor Inc. 0.00% -218.9% -65.9%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.73 beta means Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s volatility is 27.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Cerecor Inc. has a 1.96 beta which is 96.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is 2.4 while its Current Ratio is 2.4. Meanwhile, Cerecor Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cerecor Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. and Cerecor Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Cerecor Inc.’s potential upside is 253.54% and its consensus price target is $10.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 87.2% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 55.2% of Cerecor Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.4% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% are Cerecor Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wave Life Sciences Ltd. -1.79% -19.99% -19.05% -40.68% -44.46% -49.07% Cerecor Inc. -9.84% -28.67% -24.11% -22.2% -8.41% 24.77%

For the past year Wave Life Sciences Ltd. had bearish trend while Cerecor Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Wave Life Sciences Ltd. beats Cerecor Inc.

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd., a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates. The company is developing nucleic acid therapeutics that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins. Its advanced therapeutic programs are in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). In HuntingtonÂ’s disease, it has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; in DMD, targeting Exon 51; and in IBD, targeting SMAD7. The company also has product candidates in its programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and Exon 51. In addition, it has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2, as well as in DMD, focuses on an additional DMD target, AcRIIb. The company has a research, license, and option agreement with Pfizer Inc. for the discovery, development, and commercialization of stereopure oligonucleotide therapeutics; and research collaboration with nLife Therapeutics S.L. exploring cell-specific targeting of nucleic-acid therapeutics in the central nervous system. WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.