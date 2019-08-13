Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

This is a contrast between Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 31 39.04 N/A -5.16 0.00 Bicycle Therapeutics plc 10 12.95 N/A -1.46 0.00

Table 1 highlights Wave Life Sciences Ltd. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -120.6% -44.3% Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.4. The Current Ratio of rival Bicycle Therapeutics plc is 8.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.3. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively the average target price of Bicycle Therapeutics plc is $18.67, which is potential 144.05% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 87.2% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 22% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.4% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 21.3% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wave Life Sciences Ltd. -1.79% -19.99% -19.05% -40.68% -44.46% -49.07% Bicycle Therapeutics plc -1.77% -16.55% 0% 0% 0% -31.16%

For the past year Bicycle Therapeutics plc has weaker performance than Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Bicycle Therapeutics plc beats Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd., a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates. The company is developing nucleic acid therapeutics that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins. Its advanced therapeutic programs are in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). In HuntingtonÂ’s disease, it has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; in DMD, targeting Exon 51; and in IBD, targeting SMAD7. The company also has product candidates in its programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and Exon 51. In addition, it has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2, as well as in DMD, focuses on an additional DMD target, AcRIIb. The company has a research, license, and option agreement with Pfizer Inc. for the discovery, development, and commercialization of stereopure oligonucleotide therapeutics; and research collaboration with nLife Therapeutics S.L. exploring cell-specific targeting of nucleic-acid therapeutics in the central nervous system. WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.