Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 30 38.98 N/A -5.16 0.00 Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 18.27 N/A -2.33 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Wave Life Sciences Ltd. and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -120.6% -44.3% Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -123% -74.4%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.73 shows that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is 27.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 1.43 beta which makes it 43.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 and a Quick Ratio of 2.4. Competitively, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.7 and has 4.7 Quick Ratio. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 87.2% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. shares and 53.6% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 1.4% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wave Life Sciences Ltd. -1.79% -19.99% -19.05% -40.68% -44.46% -49.07% Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.49% -11.11% -52.48% -53.55% -76.28% -50.68%

For the past year Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. beats Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd., a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates. The company is developing nucleic acid therapeutics that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins. Its advanced therapeutic programs are in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). In HuntingtonÂ’s disease, it has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; in DMD, targeting Exon 51; and in IBD, targeting SMAD7. The company also has product candidates in its programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and Exon 51. In addition, it has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2, as well as in DMD, focuses on an additional DMD target, AcRIIb. The company has a research, license, and option agreement with Pfizer Inc. for the discovery, development, and commercialization of stereopure oligonucleotide therapeutics; and research collaboration with nLife Therapeutics S.L. exploring cell-specific targeting of nucleic-acid therapeutics in the central nervous system. WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. Its clinical product candidate is BPX-501, an adjunct T-cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials, administered after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The companyÂ’s preclinical product candidates include BPX-601, a GoCAR-T product candidate for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-701, a T cell receptors (TCR) product candidate for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the preferentially-expressed antigen in melanoma. It has a collaboration agreement with Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc to evaluate, develop, and commercialize T-cell therapies; Ospedale Pediatrico Bambino GesÃº for the design and development of various T cell immunotherapies; and Academisch Ziekenhuis Leiden for research to discover and validate high-affinity TCR product candidates targeting various cancer-associated antigens. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.