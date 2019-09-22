Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS)

We are contrasting Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 28 45.37 N/A -5.16 0.00 Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 19.23 N/A -2.88 0.00

In table 1 we can see Wave Life Sciences Ltd. and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -120.6% -44.3% Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -85.4%

Liquidity

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 and a Quick Ratio of 2.4. Competitively, Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.5 and has 4.5 Quick Ratio. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Wave Life Sciences Ltd. and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 87.2% and 0.7% respectively. Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 1.4%. Competitively, 45.04% are Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wave Life Sciences Ltd. -1.79% -19.99% -19.05% -40.68% -44.46% -49.07% Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.23% -18.69% -16.75% -0.23% 0% -21.55%

For the past year Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Summary

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd., a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates. The company is developing nucleic acid therapeutics that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins. Its advanced therapeutic programs are in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). In HuntingtonÂ’s disease, it has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; in DMD, targeting Exon 51; and in IBD, targeting SMAD7. The company also has product candidates in its programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and Exon 51. In addition, it has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2, as well as in DMD, focuses on an additional DMD target, AcRIIb. The company has a research, license, and option agreement with Pfizer Inc. for the discovery, development, and commercialization of stereopure oligonucleotide therapeutics; and research collaboration with nLife Therapeutics S.L. exploring cell-specific targeting of nucleic-acid therapeutics in the central nervous system. WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S. aureus alphatoxin. The company is also developing AR-105, a fully human IgG1 mAb, which is in Phase II trials to target gram-negative bacteria P. aeruginosa; AR-101, a human IgM mAb that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP)and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) caused by P. aeruginosa serotype O11; AR-401 to treat infections caused by A. baumannii; AR-201, an anti- respiratory syncytial virus F-protein mAb; and AR-501, an anti-infective therapy to manage chronic lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients and acute pneumonia in HAP and VAP patients. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.