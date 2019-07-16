Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 34 57.76 N/A -5.06 0.00 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 10 41.90 N/A -2.21 0.00

Gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -130% -49.6% Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -19.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. Its competitor Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.9 and its Quick Ratio is 12.9. Arcus Biosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. and Arcus Biosciences Inc.'s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s potential upside is 140.10% and its average target price is $20.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Wave Life Sciences Ltd. and Arcus Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 78% and 50.1% respectively. Insiders held 1.6% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. shares. Comparatively, Arcus Biosciences Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wave Life Sciences Ltd. -3.22% -20.49% -26.35% -37.33% -31.26% -35.66% Arcus Biosciences Inc. -11.71% -22.28% -12.81% -20.64% -37.99% -9.66%

For the past year Wave Life Sciences Ltd. was more bearish than Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Arcus Biosciences Inc. beats Wave Life Sciences Ltd. on 6 of the 8 factors.

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd., a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates. The company is developing nucleic acid therapeutics that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins. Its advanced therapeutic programs are in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). In HuntingtonÂ’s disease, it has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; in DMD, targeting Exon 51; and in IBD, targeting SMAD7. The company also has product candidates in its programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and Exon 51. In addition, it has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2, as well as in DMD, focuses on an additional DMD target, AcRIIb. The company has a research, license, and option agreement with Pfizer Inc. for the discovery, development, and commercialization of stereopure oligonucleotide therapeutics; and research collaboration with nLife Therapeutics S.L. exploring cell-specific targeting of nucleic-acid therapeutics in the central nervous system. WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.