Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) Reaches $21.16 Yearly Low; Ellington Residential Mortgage Reithares (EARN) Shorts Lowered By 6.14%

Ellington Residential Mortgage Reithares (NYSE:EARN) had a decrease of 6.14% in short interest. EARN’s SI was 700,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 6.14% from 746,500 shares previously. With 67,000 avg volume, 11 days are for Ellington Residential Mortgage Reithares (NYSE:EARN)’s short sellers to cover EARN’s short positions. The SI to Ellington Residential Mortgage Reithares’s float is 8.4%. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $11.33. About 34,504 shares traded. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) has risen 0.27% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.16% the S&P500. Some Historical EARN News: 07/03/2018 Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Announces Dividend for the First Quarter of 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EARN); 07/05/2018 – GUANGDONG ELLINGTON ELECTRONICS TECHNOLOGY 603328.SS SAYS CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER PLANS TO CUT UP TO 6.0 PCT STAKE IN THE COMPANY BETWEEN MAY 29 AND NOV 24; 03/05/2018 – Ellington Residential Mtg 1Q Loss/Shr 30c; 24/05/2018 – Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences; 20/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Key Energy Services, XOMA, Goldman Sachs BDC, Echo Global Logistics, Ellington R; 03/05/2018 – ELLINGTON RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE REIT – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE DECREASED TO $13.90 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, FROM $14.45 AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 14/03/2018 – Football Rumors: WR Bruce Ellington Re-Signs With Texans

The stock of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) hit a new 52-week low and has $19.26 target or 9.00% below today’s $21.16 share price. The 8 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $725.04M company. The 1-year low was reported on Jul, 27 by Barchart.com. If the $19.26 price target is reached, the company will be worth $65.25 million less. The stock increased 4.24% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $21.16. About 451,628 shares traded or 61.59% up from the average. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) has declined 31.26% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.69% the S&P500. Some Historical WVE News: 07/05/2018 – Wave Life Sciences Highlights Progress on Hepatic Collaboration with Pfizer; 03/05/2018 – WaVe Life Sciences Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 11/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Xcerra, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V, WAVE Life Sciences,; 09/05/2018 – WAVE Life Sciences 1Q Loss $35.2M; 10/04/2018 – WaVe Life Sciences Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 9; 06/04/2018 – WaVe Life Sciences Presenting at Conference Apr 9; 23/04/2018 – WaVe Life Sciences Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 12/03/2018 – WAVE Life Sciences 2017 Loss $102.0M; 12/03/2018 WAVE Life Sciences 4Q Loss $30.2M; 07/05/2018 – WAVE LIFE: PFIZER NOMINATED FOURTH, FIFTH FINAL HEPATIC TARGETS

Analysts await Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-1.05 earnings per share, up 14.63% or $0.18 from last year’s $-1.23 per share. After $-1.36 actual earnings per share reported by Wave Life Sciences Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.79% EPS growth.

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd., a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates. The company has market cap of $725.04 million. The firm is developing nucleic acid therapeutics that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s advanced therapeutic programs are in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy , and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 2 investors sold Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares while 13 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 7.62 million shares or 2.10% less from 7.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN). 14,750 were reported by Bluecrest Mgmt. Citadel Advsr Ltd stated it has 11,553 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Edge Wealth Ltd Llc holds 6,200 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. California Employees Retirement stated it has 11,100 shares. Millennium Management Limited Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN). Invesco Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN). State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 580,000 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 529,000 shares. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon accumulated 0% or 13,072 shares. Blackstone Ltd Partnership holds 3.10 million shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. 3,594 are held by National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 15,106 shares. Northern Trust holds 0% or 42,447 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corporation has 26,347 shares for 0% of their portfolio.