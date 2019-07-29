Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) Reaches $19.33 1 Year Low; Profile of 0 Analysts Covering Renishaw plc (LON:RSW)

The stock of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) hit a new 52-week low and has $18.17 target or 6.00% below today’s $19.33 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $662.34 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Jul, 29 by Barchart.com. If the $18.17 price target is reached, the company will be worth $39.74M less. The stock decreased 8.65% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $19.33. About 144,933 shares traded. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) has declined 31.26% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.69% the S&P500. Some Historical WVE News: 08/05/2018 – WaVe Life Sciences at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – WAVE LIFE SCIENCES – EXPECTS CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, $170.0 MLN CASH FROM TAKEDA IN APRIL, ENABLE FUNDING OPERATING, CAPEX REQUIREMENTS TO 2020 END; 11/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Xcerra, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V, WAVE Life Sciences,; 12/03/2018 – WAVE Life Sciences 2017 Loss $102.0M; 07/05/2018 – WAVE LIFE: PFIZER NOMINATED FOURTH, FIFTH FINAL HEPATIC TARGETS; 06/04/2018 – WaVe Life Sciences Presenting at Conference Apr 9; 07/05/2018 – WAVE LIFE: PFIZER HAD RIGHT TO SELECT A MAXIMUM OF FIVE TARGETS; 17/04/2018 – WaVe Life Sciences at Leerink Partners CNS Day Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – WaVe Life Sciences Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 9; 16/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Oaktree Specialty Lending, Retail Opportunity Investments, WAVE Life Sciences, Siliconw

Among 3 analysts covering Renishaw PLC (LON:RSW), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Renishaw PLC had 18 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Sell” rating by UBS on Wednesday, March 27. The stock has “Sell” rating by UBS on Tuesday, July 9. The stock has “Sell” rating by Investec on Tuesday, May 28. Peel Hunt maintained Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) on Tuesday, May 14 with “Reduce” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Friday, June 14 report. Goldman Sachs downgraded the shares of RSW in report on Thursday, February 7 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Neutral” on Friday, April 12. Numis Securities maintained it with “Hold” rating and GBX 3600 target in Monday, May 20 report. See Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) latest ratings:

29/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Reduce Old Target: GBX 3300.00 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 3700.00 Maintain

11/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal Weight Maintain

10/07/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral Maintain

09/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 3423.00 New Target: GBX 3490.00 Unchanged

21/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell Maintain

14/06/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 3955.00 New Target: GBX 3700.00 Maintain

28/05/2019 Broker: Investec Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 3810.00 New Target: GBX 3745.00 Downgrade

20/05/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 5900.00 New Target: GBX 3600.00 Maintain

14/05/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Reduce Old Target: GBX 4050.00 New Target: GBX 3300.00 Maintain

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd., a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates. The company has market cap of $662.34 million. The firm is developing nucleic acid therapeutics that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s advanced therapeutic programs are in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy , and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

Analysts await Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-1.05 earnings per share, up 14.63% or $0.18 from last year’s $-1.23 per share. After $-1.36 actual earnings per share reported by Wave Life Sciences Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.79% EPS growth.

More notable recent Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Setback For Bristol-Myers Squibb, Gemphire Explodes, Lilly’s Nasal Low Blood Sugar Drug – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Managed to Breach 52-Week Lows Friday – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Scholastic Corp (SCHL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Sarepta Up as Pfizer’s DMD Gene Therapy Faces Safety Issues – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

The stock increased 1.32% or GBX 50 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 3850. About 32,063 shares traded. Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) has 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.