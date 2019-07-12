Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 34 54.20 N/A -5.06 0.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 13 110.30 N/A -3.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Wave Life Sciences Ltd. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -130% -49.6% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -123.6% -96.7%

Risk & Volatility

Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s 0.5 beta indicates that its volatility is 50.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 1.16 which is 16.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. are 1.6 and 1.6. Competitively, Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has 3 and 3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $29 consensus target price and a 107.00% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 78% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. shares and 56.8% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 1.6% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. shares. Comparatively, 8.4% are Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wave Life Sciences Ltd. -3.22% -20.49% -26.35% -37.33% -31.26% -35.66% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -7.74% 3.93% 29.36% 10.15% -25.24% 53.05%

For the past year Wave Life Sciences Ltd. had bearish trend while Stemline Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd., a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates. The company is developing nucleic acid therapeutics that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins. Its advanced therapeutic programs are in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). In HuntingtonÂ’s disease, it has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; in DMD, targeting Exon 51; and in IBD, targeting SMAD7. The company also has product candidates in its programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and Exon 51. In addition, it has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2, as well as in DMD, focuses on an additional DMD target, AcRIIb. The company has a research, license, and option agreement with Pfizer Inc. for the discovery, development, and commercialization of stereopure oligonucleotide therapeutics; and research collaboration with nLife Therapeutics S.L. exploring cell-specific targeting of nucleic-acid therapeutics in the central nervous system. WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.